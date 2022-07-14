Asia Pacific Region to Provide Lucrative Business Opportunities for Halal Hair Care Manufacturers, Reveals Fact.MR

Rising Muslim Population and Increasing Preference for Halal-Certified Products Are Other Factors That Will Create a Favorable Setting for Halal Hair Care Product Manufacturers

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, July 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Halal hair care market is all set to reach US$ 516 Million in 2022 and experience a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032. Fact.MR is checking through the market potential in Islamic nations, due to organic products being floated on this count.



Suppliers of halal products are onto emphasizing on putting forth innovative products for addressing the ever-increasing demand on their part from Muslim population all across. Moreover, the focal area is “organic Halal hair care products” as the ones readily available consist of animal skin, hair, or bones that are looked upon as non-Halal by the same Muslim population. The non-Muslim population is also into adoption of Halal hair care products. As such, the market is expected to reach US$ 941 Mn by the year 2032.

Halal hair care products are more expensive than their non-halal counterparts, and this is expected to have a restraining effect on overall market growth. Lack of awareness and unacceptance of halal hair care products from the non-Islamic population is also expected to have a hampering effect on halal hair care product sales to some extent.

How is the Halal Hair Care Market Performing on a Regional Level?

The Asian region consists of countries such as Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and India that have a significant Muslim population. These countries have a highly concentrated Muslim population that is expected to drive high demand for halal hair care products over the forecast period.

Increasing disposable income and rising awareness of personal care are other factors that are shaping the demand growth for halal hair care in the region.

The North America halal hair care market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 57 million and holds a share of 11% of the global halal hair care industry.

Increasing Muslim population and rising availability of halal-certified products in the region is expected to prominently drive market potential through 2032.

This new halal hair care market report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has a detailed assessment of halal hair care market trends across all major and minor regions in the world.

Key Segments Covered in Halal Hair Care Industry Survey

Halal Hair Care Market by Product Type :



Halal Hair Shampoos

Halal Hair Oils Halal Hair Conditioners Hair Gels Hair Massage Creams Halal Hair Colors Others





Halal Hair Care Market by Consumer Orientation :



Male

Female Unisex





Halal Hair Care Market by Buyer Category :



Individuals

Professional Service Providers Institutional Buyers





Halal Hair Care Market by Sales Channel :



Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores Drug Stores Online Stores Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Other Channels



Halal Hair Care Market by Region :



North America

Latin America Europe APAC MEA





Competitive Landscape

The key players are into Halal-certified hair care products for sufficing the Muslim population.

• Biosynthetic Technologies LLC, in April 2022, did announce launching BioEstolide 250-100. It comes across as an entirely bio-based emollient for several personal care applications. The good part is that it’s vegan- as well as halal-certified.

Key players in Halal Hair Care Market

Amara Cosmetics

Clara International Incorporation

Iva Beauty Corporation

The Halal Cosmetic Company

SirehEmas

Muslimah Manufacturing

SAAF International Corporation

Sampure Minerals

Key Takeaways from Halal Hair Care Market Study

The Asia-Pacific and MEA collectively hold more than 35% of the market share.

North America holds 11% of the overall share.

Halal hair oils are expected to generate maximum revenue.



About the Consumer Goods Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned Consumer Goods team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analysed the consumer goods industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services.

