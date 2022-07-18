Introducing New and Reduced VirtualPBX Business Phone Plans
EINPresswire.com/ -- VirtualPBX, an award-winning business VoIP service provider, is excited to announce a new cost-effective plan and price reductions to its 2022 Business Phone Plans. In a focused effort to consistently deliver innovative customer experiences at an affordable cost, the phone system developer now offers a new cost-effective pricing plan – VirtualPBX Starter Plan.
The New Cost-Effective “Starter Plan”
Our newest plan was created for customers that only have the need for a Web Phone or to forward calls to a cell phone or landline. Although this plan does not include VoIP devices, it does include unlimited local minutes, 1 Auto Attendant, Ring Groups, Audio Conferencing, Business Texting, Faxing, and Call Logs. It's offered at a monthly rate of $9 user/ month or an annual rate of $7 user/month.
Also Introducing Virtual Extensions
Need to step away from the desk phone and don’t want to miss an important phone call? The Virtual Extension feature can help users stay connected by providing an extension to another phone number. Below are some examples of where calls can be redirected:
- A self-serve phone in a reception area
- Forwarding calls to a landline or mobile phone
- Redirect calls to a conference room, break room, lab, warehouse, or common phone area
What’s Changed?
Price reductions on the Flex, Pro, and Premier Plans.
Now offered at $16/month or $18/month annually, the entry-level Flex Plan is still the perfect product for hybrid workers or entrepreneurs, now adding better-than-basic features, including SMS, Video, Ring Groups, and Call Recording with 250 GB of storage and more.
The Pro Plan is a step up from Flex, a perfect option for most businesses needing advanced department insights. Features on Pro will include multiple Auto-Attendants, ACD Queues Pro, Microsoft Teams Integration, API Access, Hot Desking, Dynamic Caller ID, and 1,000 Toll-Free Minutes for only $20/month or $24/month annually.
Finally, the Premier Plan is the company's most elite offering at $28/month or $34/month annually, with features such as Advanced Call Reports, Dial In System Access, Live Wallboards, Custom Call Flows, and 2,500 Toll-Free minutes.
About VirtualPBX
VirtualPBX develops a powerful, affordable VoIP Phone System for businesses of all sizes. Enjoy professional features like Auto Attendant, Ring Groups, Zapier Integration, and full-featured WebPhone with every plan. Upgrade to Video Calling, Business SMS, Call Recording, AWS External Storage, and more as needed. VirtualPBX supports office phones and personal devices in all its phone plan features. Award-winning SIP Trunking and networking services are also available from this San Jose-based business with more than 20 years of market experience.
Rachel Anderson
The New Cost-Effective “Starter Plan”
Our newest plan was created for customers that only have the need for a Web Phone or to forward calls to a cell phone or landline. Although this plan does not include VoIP devices, it does include unlimited local minutes, 1 Auto Attendant, Ring Groups, Audio Conferencing, Business Texting, Faxing, and Call Logs. It's offered at a monthly rate of $9 user/ month or an annual rate of $7 user/month.
Also Introducing Virtual Extensions
Need to step away from the desk phone and don’t want to miss an important phone call? The Virtual Extension feature can help users stay connected by providing an extension to another phone number. Below are some examples of where calls can be redirected:
- A self-serve phone in a reception area
- Forwarding calls to a landline or mobile phone
- Redirect calls to a conference room, break room, lab, warehouse, or common phone area
What’s Changed?
Price reductions on the Flex, Pro, and Premier Plans.
Now offered at $16/month or $18/month annually, the entry-level Flex Plan is still the perfect product for hybrid workers or entrepreneurs, now adding better-than-basic features, including SMS, Video, Ring Groups, and Call Recording with 250 GB of storage and more.
The Pro Plan is a step up from Flex, a perfect option for most businesses needing advanced department insights. Features on Pro will include multiple Auto-Attendants, ACD Queues Pro, Microsoft Teams Integration, API Access, Hot Desking, Dynamic Caller ID, and 1,000 Toll-Free Minutes for only $20/month or $24/month annually.
Finally, the Premier Plan is the company's most elite offering at $28/month or $34/month annually, with features such as Advanced Call Reports, Dial In System Access, Live Wallboards, Custom Call Flows, and 2,500 Toll-Free minutes.
About VirtualPBX
VirtualPBX develops a powerful, affordable VoIP Phone System for businesses of all sizes. Enjoy professional features like Auto Attendant, Ring Groups, Zapier Integration, and full-featured WebPhone with every plan. Upgrade to Video Calling, Business SMS, Call Recording, AWS External Storage, and more as needed. VirtualPBX supports office phones and personal devices in all its phone plan features. Award-winning SIP Trunking and networking services are also available from this San Jose-based business with more than 20 years of market experience.
Rachel Anderson
VirtualPBX
+1 888-825-0800 ext. 339
Rachel.Anderson@VirtualPBX.com