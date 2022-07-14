Submit Release
The importance of domestic renewal amid great power competition

America’s economic and innovative prowess and its ability to attract and cultivate human talent are complex economic problems and social issues that have created significant challenges at home and abroad. Policymakers increasingly recognize that America’s domestic renewal and its relationship to its strength in the world have become increasingly entwined. As the United States and other countries increasingly engage in multidomain competition with China, it is critical to gain a clear-eyed perspective of how America can adapt best practices in its economic and human capital strategy going forward.

On July 21, Brookings will host a conversation with Representative Darin LaHood to offer insights into the current situation of America’s domestic renewal and its importance to the country’s future on the world stage. The event will also convene a panel of experts to discuss how the United States can best pursue a path of domestic renewal and invest in its ability to enhance its global standing amidst increasing economic and geopolitical challenges from China and other countries. Brookings Senior Fellow Ryan Hass and CSIS Freeman Chair Jude Blanchette will moderate the discussions. This event is part of the Vying for Talent program which is jointly hosted by Brookings and CSIS.

Viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #HumanCapital.

If you are attending in person, Brookings requires all staff and visitors to show proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 via vaccines approved by the FDA or WHO. After submitting your registration, please proceed to the provided link on the confirmation page to complete the registration process by verifying your vaccination information.

