Hoteleus Prepares for an Exciting Tourist Season in Copper Canyon

The experienced travel designers behind Mexico Copper Canyon Tours are preparing to welcome visitors during the peak summer and fall period

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mexico Copper Canyon Tours – the subsidiary of travel design firm Hoteleus and the largest tour operator in Copper Canyon – is excited to announce that it is accepting bookings for the popular tourism season that lasts from August through to December.

The dedicated team of travel designers at Hoteleus specialize in curating tours of the region that center on the El Chepe rail route, a train journey through six distinct canyons in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range.

The second half of the year is the peak season for tourism in Copper Canyon and Hoteleus is offering a large selection of tours to cater to all needs and preferences. The most popular tour lasts six days, beginning in the state capital of Chihuahua and including a stop at the Copper Canyon Adventure Park which is home to the second-longest zip line in the world.

All Copper Canyon tours provided by Hoteleus include the necessary tickets for the Chepe Express: the train on which visitors can enjoy some of the best views of the green-tinged gorges in the Copper Canyon area.

"The green of the mountains of Copper Canyon is more splendid than ever! The late summer is a perfect time to make one of the tours to Copper Canyon in the Chepe train," commented Eddie Christian Aguilar Kleimann, travel design specialist and founder of Hoteleus. “My personal favorite season is the Fall as it is a little quieter. Once winter comes there is snow on the mountains and plenty of festivities for visitors to get involved in.”

