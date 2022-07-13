Approved grants are helping transform downtowns from Stoughton to Superior and everywhere in between.

Governor Tony Evers announced Wednesday that more than 5,200 businesses and nonprofits have been approved to receive a $10,000 Main Street Bounceback Grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) to move into previously vacant commercial spaces throughout the state.

“Since we began awarding these grants last August, more than 5,200 businesses have moved into empty storefronts or expanded their operations, and it has been great to see our Main Streets, small businesses, and their innovation thrive in communities across our state, including here in Stoughton,” explained Evers.

The governor issued an update on the Main Street Bounceback figures during a visit to Stoughton, where he also announced a $76,100 Community Development Investment (CDI) grant from WEDC for the City of Stoughton to help rehabilitate the long-unoccupied “doughboy building.” The Grand Inspired will be opening in the location, which is a home furnishing gallery and woodworking space which will help bolster Stoughton’s art scene.

[Adapted from: Over 5,200 Wisconsin businesses receive grants to support redevelopment July 6, 2022 WMTV]