TWRA’s Herb Parsons Lake to Undergo Improvements

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. --- Herb Parsons Lake in Fayette County will undergo considerable improvements over the next several years as part of the Bill Dance Signature Lakes program.

The goal of the Bill Dance Signature Lakes program is to improve and enhance select Tennessee lakes by increasing fish stockings, increasing lake habitat and fisheries management, and improving access for fishing and boating.

The first stage of improvements has already started at the lake. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has lowered the water level to make significant habitat additions and changes to the lake. 

Among future improvements to be made by TWRA include:

  • Dredging strategic areas of the lake to improve fish habitat and lake navigation.
  • Constructing a new concessionaire building that will better serve visitors at the lake. 
  • Expand and improve the parking lot for better parking.
  • Enlarging the boat ramp.
  • Adding courtesy piers and boat slips for angler use after loading/unloading.
  • Constructing a larger pavilion for picnics and gatherings. 
  • Adding an additional fishing pier.
  • Providing additional picnic tables and grills. 
  • Adding new lake signage.
  • Installing fish feeders to attract fish to areas near the shoreline to improve bank fishing and adding additional bank fishing opportunities around the lake.

These additions are joint effort between TWRA, TDEC, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Bill Dance Outdoors as part contributed to the Bill Dance Signature Lake program and are a tribute to his legacy.

---TWRA---

