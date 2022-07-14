Gas Detection Equipment Market Expanding At a CAGR Of 5.3% and Projected To Reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2032, Says Fact.MR
Portable segment as type of gas detection equipment is expected to be valued at USD 341 Mn in 2022UNITED STATES, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recently collated Fact.MR report, sales of gas detection equipment will increase at a CAGR of 4.6%, in terms of volume, between the period 2017 and 2026. Innovation in technology, which leads to product premiumization, is expected to pave opportunities for the market. Vendors across the globe are introducing innovative technologies, such as portable gas detection equipment, which facilitate utilization and calibration. Revenues from worldwide sales of gas detection equipment are likely to exceed US$ 1,900 Mn by 2026-end.
Advancements in technology, such as the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), have influenced the development of smart gas detection equipment. There is high demand for smart gas detection equipment on the back of their additional features beneficial for customers, along with the requirement for relatively lower maintenance. Smart gas detectors offer the convenience of being operated through applications in tablets or smartphones, which includes an alert notification feature that enables taking necessary action on time. In addition, companies manufacturing gas detection equipment are introducing innovative concepts, with the focus on enhancing the sensitivity and efficiency of sensors in the detection of harmful gases. High sensitivity CO and smoke detectors give appropriate early warning, thereby enabling prompt investigation, control, and action prior to thoughtful damage. Leading players in the global gas detection equipment market are also concentrating on integration of sensors that are capable of detecting multiple gases.
For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=460
5 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Gas Detection Equipment Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 (In Terms of Volume)
• North America is likely to prevail as the most remunerative market for gas detection equipment, closely trailed by Europe. Gas detection equipment sales in these regions are collectively poised to account for roughly half share of the market by 2026-end.
• Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is also expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period, with sales exhibiting the highest CAGR through 2026.
• Forecast to account for more than half share of the market during 2017 to 2026, fixed gas detection equipment will spearhead the market, on the basis of type. However, portable gas detection equipment are likely to witness the fastest expansion in the market.
• Oil & gas industry is anticipated to remain dominant end-user of gas detection equipment across the globe, with sales forecast to exceed 340 Mn units by 2026-end. The manufacturing industry, trailing oil & gas industry in terms of sales, will continue to exhibit a relatively faster expansion in the market.
• Exhibiting steady CAGRs through 2026, mining industry and government & military sector are also expected to remain major end-users of gas detection equipment.
A large number of insurance companies across the globe are providing discounts to industries purchasing protective systems. While seeking insurance savings, several house owners as well as various industries opt for gas detectors. Gas detection equipment manufacturers have therefore found the opportunity to collaborate with insurance companies for attracting a larger target audience pool. Key companies sustaining expansion of the global gas detection equipment market include Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., RKI Instruments, Inc., 3M Company, Halma plc, MSA Safety Incorporated, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fortive Corporation, United Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Trolex Ltd., Gastech Australia Pty Ltd, ESP SAFETY INC., Enmet LLC., Gas Measurement Instruments Limited., Analytical Technology Inc., Global Detection Systems Corp., Sensidyne, LP, and Conspec Controls Inc.
Request More Information About Report Methodology: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=460
Key Segments Covered
By Type :-
• Fixed
• Portable
By End User :-
• Oil & Gas
• Mining
• Government & Military
• Manufacturing
• Others
By Region :-
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia & Oceania
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
What Is The Consumption Scenario Of Portable Type Of Gas Detection Equipment?
The rising initiatives to change old and outdated type of gas detection equipment in all the industries including oil & gas and mining sector, which is favoring the progression of this market. Building automation is projected to appear as a key end-use segment for portable type of product. The portable gas detection equipment is estimated to be valued at USD 341 Mn in 2022 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% by the end of 2032.
For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy now: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/460
What’s Bolstering the Growth of Players in U.S?
The demand for gas detection equipment in U.S based industries is gaining huge traction on the back of illness caused by harmful gases such as carbon monoxide (CO) and sulfur dioxide (SO2). The U.S government have implemented mandatory regulations regarding the adoption of gas detection equipment so as to ensure health and safety of employees and workers in various manufacturing industries. U.S based gas detection equipment market will continue to dominate the North America region, in terms of value and volume.
Robust investments in R&D activities, which have driven innovation, have extensively fueled the growth of manufacturing and oil & gas industries. This has further shaped the demand for protective products such as gas detection equipment in these industries for a wide range of applications. The manufacturing and oil & gas industries will prevail as the largest end-users of gas detection equipment. However, U.S is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.
Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain:
Grabber Pole Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/grabber-pole-market ) - Grabber Pole Market Analysis by Grabber Pole Jaw (Duck Bill, Plier Jaws, Tines, Scoops), by Product Type (Folded, Unfolded Grabber Pole), by Pole Weight, by Grabber Pole Size, by Region - Global Forecast 2021-2031
Gimbal Stabilizers Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/gimbal-stabilizers-market) - Gimbal Stabilizers Market Analysis by Device Use (Smartphones, Gimbal Cameras, Action Cameras), by Axis of Rotation (Two-axis, Three-axis), by Mounting (Handheld, Body Mounted, Structure Mounted), by Sales Channel & Regional Forecast 2021-2031
Gas-Flushing Band Sealing Systems Market (https://www.factmr.com/report/gas-flushing-band-sealing-systems-market )- Gas-Flushing Band Sealing Systems Market Forecast By Gas Type (Nitrogen Gas-Flushing System, Carbon Dioxide Gas-Flushing System, Helium Gas-Flushing System) By Body Type (SS Body & MS Body) By End Use, By Input, By Container Type, By Region - Global Insights 2021-2031
Supriya Bhor
EMINENT RESEARCH & ADVISORY SERVICES
+ +91 9922699448
email us here