Leesa Rowland, author of ‘The Charisma Factor’ offers advice for a Happy Summer
The Self-Help Guide Author Leesa Rowland offers ideas to make the most of your Summer SelfNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer Why not Relax in the sun and absorb some much-needed vitamin D after a long winter along with some great advice on how to create the best you for the Summer season. Embrace your individuality, discover your authenticity, and empower yourself with advice from the author of The Charisma Factor: Unlock the Secrets of Magnetic Charm and Personal Influence in Your Life, Leesa Rowland.
Actress, philanthropist and author Leesa Rowland’s book describes charisma is an unseen but powerful force that has many different facets. Charisma is a special and compelling spark that makes you unique and sets you apart from the rest of the crowd, and it is something all people possess--whether they are aware of it or not.
Devoting a little time to connecting with our inner selves, learning what makes us truly special, and incorporating this magnetic quality into our personality can have untold benefits on our lives. The Charisma Factor is a guide that unlocks the mysterious formula for charm and influence. Whether you're someone who lives in the spotlight, or you're a college graduate just starting out on a career, Leesa's ideas articulated in her book will improve the way you communicate and interact with others with useful lessons and personal tips.
“I think it’s especially important now and when we’re coming out of the pandemic. I want to help people become the best that they can be. One of the chapters I my book that’s especially strong is about different charismatic personalities, the traits that they have, and their magnetism. It’s like a behavior study really,” Rowland says.
About Leesa Rowland:
The daughter of an artist and college professor, Leesa Rowland grew up in Austin, Texas where she studied broadcast journalism and later became a classically trained actress at the world-renowned Stella Adler Studio in Los Angeles.
Beyond her extensive career and credits as a film and television actress, she is also well-known for her work as a philanthropist and animal rights activist. A vegan dedicated to healthy eating, she has been active with the national non-profit organization Last Chance for Animals since 1989 and is the president of the New York non-profit group Animal Ashram, which she founded in 2013.
As she continues to develop her work as a philanthropist and involvement with these and other charities while exploring new dramatic roles, Leesa recently began adding something else exciting to her sizzle reel: comedienne. A lifelong sitcom fan, she has been taking comedy classes with Richard Kline - the actor best known as Larry on the late-1970s classic Three’s Company - in Los Angeles. She has also been studying improv and sketch comedy in New York at the famed Upright Citizen’s Brigade whose alumni include Amy Poehler, Horatio Sands, Matt Besser, Matt Walsh and Ian McKay. For more information, visit leesarowland.net.
