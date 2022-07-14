Hosts the Annual Hamptons Concours Celebrating 75 Years of the Ferrari Marque at a Private Bridgehampton Estate
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bradford Rand and his team at the world-renowned events company RAND Luxury, will produce a private charity brunch in collaboration with Ferrari of Long Island, on Saturday, July 16th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The exclusive, Invitation-Only brunch has Sold out weeks in advance, and will once again be hosted at a private Bridgehampton estate , benefitting The Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), which is dedicated to finding cures for cancer, and the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF).
The annual event will showcase one of the largest gatherings of collectible spectacular vintage and new Ferrari Motorcars the Hamptons has ever seen. A series of automotive connoisseurs and celebrity judges will review nearly 70 handmade Italian masterpieces in the judged concours. The Hamptons Concours will also feature new vehicles from luxury brands Including Aston Martin, McLaren, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley.
The invited guests will be greeted with “Ferrari” sparkling wine courtesy of Palm Bay, fine cuisine from Lessings and hand-rolled cigars from Cohiba.
The sponsors include: Ferrari of Long Island, ICON Aircraft, Ferrari Club of North America (Empire State Region), Aston Martin of Long Island, Audette Motorcycles (who will be officially unveiling their handmade motorcycle), Morgan Stanley, Cohiba Cigars, DeLonghi, Emilie Heathe, Ferrari Owners Club (NorthEast Region), Forme, Glenn Bradford, Icon, Kaleiya, Sports Car Market, Manhattan Motorcars, MarocMaroc, McLaren Long Island, Peter Elliot, Putnam Leasing, Rebecca Minkoff, Rob Prior Studios, Valmont & Cloud Water.
Spirits Sponsors from Sazerac include: Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare Single Barrel, Ferrari Sparkling Wine, Marie Brizard, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Sazerac Rye, Scapegrace, Tromba Tequila, Tommy Bahama Spirits and Van Gogh Vodka.
For a full list of sponsors, please https://randluxury.com/event/hamptons-concours/
WHEN: Saturday, July 16th, 2022
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Cocktails and Hors d'oeuvres)
WHERE: Bridgehampton, NY (Address provided upon RSVP confirmation)
About RAND Luxury
RAND Luxury is an international event-production company founded by entrepreneur Bradford Rand that caters to the world’s finest and most unique brands. Based in Manhattan, the RAND team has produced over 1,100 events since 1993. Events include “The Luxury Technology Show," in New York & Los Angeles, "The Luxury Lounge" during The Sundance Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival which showcase brands during exclusive film receptions to producers, directors, celebrities, film investors, directors and VIP guests, “The Hamptons Brunch Series” takes place on $6 to $20+ million dollar estates featuring driving experiences from Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Maserati, Lamborghini & Aston Martin. RAND Luxury has also produced unveiling events for such brands as Rolls-Royce, SONY, Bugatti, Hasselblad, Giorgio Armani, Leica, Lexus, Aston Martin, LG Electronics, Bentley and more. Other notable shows and charity fundraisers the team has produced include The Luxury Review, Go Green Expo, The Red Cross Ball and City Harvest. The team also produces the Fashion Career Expo, a professional hiring event for the industry since 2003 that is sponsored by WWD / Women’s Wear Daily. Bradford Rand’s other conferences include The Cyber Security Summit & TECHEXPO Top Secret. For more information, visit: www.RANDLuxury.com
Norah Lawlor
The annual event will showcase one of the largest gatherings of collectible spectacular vintage and new Ferrari Motorcars the Hamptons has ever seen. A series of automotive connoisseurs and celebrity judges will review nearly 70 handmade Italian masterpieces in the judged concours. The Hamptons Concours will also feature new vehicles from luxury brands Including Aston Martin, McLaren, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley.
The invited guests will be greeted with “Ferrari” sparkling wine courtesy of Palm Bay, fine cuisine from Lessings and hand-rolled cigars from Cohiba.
The sponsors include: Ferrari of Long Island, ICON Aircraft, Ferrari Club of North America (Empire State Region), Aston Martin of Long Island, Audette Motorcycles (who will be officially unveiling their handmade motorcycle), Morgan Stanley, Cohiba Cigars, DeLonghi, Emilie Heathe, Ferrari Owners Club (NorthEast Region), Forme, Glenn Bradford, Icon, Kaleiya, Sports Car Market, Manhattan Motorcars, MarocMaroc, McLaren Long Island, Peter Elliot, Putnam Leasing, Rebecca Minkoff, Rob Prior Studios, Valmont & Cloud Water.
Spirits Sponsors from Sazerac include: Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare Single Barrel, Ferrari Sparkling Wine, Marie Brizard, Sazerac de Forge Cognac, Sazerac Rye, Scapegrace, Tromba Tequila, Tommy Bahama Spirits and Van Gogh Vodka.
For a full list of sponsors, please https://randluxury.com/event/hamptons-concours/
WHEN: Saturday, July 16th, 2022
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM (Cocktails and Hors d'oeuvres)
WHERE: Bridgehampton, NY (Address provided upon RSVP confirmation)
About RAND Luxury
RAND Luxury is an international event-production company founded by entrepreneur Bradford Rand that caters to the world’s finest and most unique brands. Based in Manhattan, the RAND team has produced over 1,100 events since 1993. Events include “The Luxury Technology Show," in New York & Los Angeles, "The Luxury Lounge" during The Sundance Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival which showcase brands during exclusive film receptions to producers, directors, celebrities, film investors, directors and VIP guests, “The Hamptons Brunch Series” takes place on $6 to $20+ million dollar estates featuring driving experiences from Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Maserati, Lamborghini & Aston Martin. RAND Luxury has also produced unveiling events for such brands as Rolls-Royce, SONY, Bugatti, Hasselblad, Giorgio Armani, Leica, Lexus, Aston Martin, LG Electronics, Bentley and more. Other notable shows and charity fundraisers the team has produced include The Luxury Review, Go Green Expo, The Red Cross Ball and City Harvest. The team also produces the Fashion Career Expo, a professional hiring event for the industry since 2003 that is sponsored by WWD / Women’s Wear Daily. Bradford Rand’s other conferences include The Cyber Security Summit & TECHEXPO Top Secret. For more information, visit: www.RANDLuxury.com
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+1 212-967-6900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter