New York City's West Village Celebrates Delicious Summer with Latin Cuisine
One of the Summer’s Hottest Restaurants Serves Up Latin American Fusion Delights with a Side of Fanciful Fun at New York City’s Biggest Outdoor Tropical PatioNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latin America is associated with warmth, color, movement, and sensuality. In the Heat of a New York City summer Peruvian restaurant Baby Brasa is among one of the go-to-dining experiences.
The Peruvian restaurant is known best as The Oasis of the Big Apple. The exotic and exquisite culinary experience found here has created a divine lifestyle for patrons to admire. A haven for the hippest of the in-crowd and the most glamourous trendsetters, dedicated loyalists and newcomers alike flock to the restaurant that serves up incredible dishes at this one-of-a-kind contemporary venue in The Village.
The romantic and lively establishment is a scrumptious setting where unique dishes are discovered. Awaken your senses in the most appealing way with such delights as appetizers of Chicken Empanadas with Flaky crust, manchego cheese, caramelized onions, chimichurri & rocoto aioli; as well as Crispy Rock Shrimp with Sriracha honey glaze, scallions, sesame seeds, served with chipotle mayo.
Signature entrees include Passion Fruit Salmon served with sautéed vegetable pineapple fried rice; Lomo Saltado with marinated grass-fed sirloin steak chunks, red onion, cherry tomatoes, scallions, cilantro & fingerling potatoes served with jasmine rice; and Spaguetti Huancaina in our traditional huancaína sauce made with Peruvian yellow pepper and white cheese with lomo saltado on top.
With an added value, a weekday happy hour brings further bliss and showcases such notable items as the colorful Pink Flamingo served with Tito’s vodka, frozen Whispering Angel rose, watermelon purée, lime juice; the Coconut Margarita with Casa Amigos tequila, coconut and lime juice; as well as the Watermelon Picante with Habanero infused Cazadores tequila, watermelon juice, lime juice, tajin rim.
The food quality is complemented by the gorgeous venue. Art deco Tropical vibes surround you inside the dining room while the outdoor patio presents one the most fantastic foodie paradises in all of Manhattan. No need to run off to Miami or south of the border. Just step inside the grand gardens of Baby Brasa and be transported away. Over 200 people can be seated at a time to equally experience the electrifying magnitude of exuberance and haute cuisine.
New York entrepreneur Franco Noriega launched the grand culinary adventure of Baby Brasa when he opened doors for the now landmark location. The former model turned international sensation and judge of Mexico’s “MasterChef” has a vast and eclectic background, which includes establishing a renowned chef title with elite training at the International Culinary Center as well as launching a Beach Club in Ipanema Brazil.
His well-known partnership with Milan Kelez at the restaurant has produced an outstanding list of memorable events and special evenings since the restaurant started operations in 2016.
Deeply rooted in the heart of The Village, the pulse of the city beats strong here. The attractive surroundings and superbly delicious dishes are only rivaled by a staff that passionately serves you steaming plates and carefully curated cocktails. To experience the vibe here is to have an affair of all the senses as they get elevated to glorious heights. This is not just another meal. This is a deeply rooted tropical heat wave full of feverish spice that makes you perspire with desire. When here you fully crave amazing food, spectacular drinks and a unique rhythmic vibe that will have your taste buds dancing all night long.
The summer of 2022 will have temperatures soaring as the foodie and nightlife scene of New York City congregates at the beautiful oasis of Baby Brasa.
