Redwood Reserves is Disrupting the Alternative Tobacco Industry with its Top Shelf Organically Grown Hemp Products

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood Reserves is disrupting the alternative tobacco industry with its selection of top-shelf CBD cigarettes, flowers, and pre-rolled joints. Grown with only the rich Oregon sun, soil, and water, Redwood Reserves is home to the market’s highest quality CBD smokables. The company’s main goal is to create products that are a better alternative for people looking to quit smoking tobacco and nicotine without actually quitting smoking. To see the brand in action, check out their variety of products at www.RedwoodReserves.com



Redwood Reserves didn’t become an industry leader overnight. Founded in 2019 by Ana Redwood, the need for quality CBD smokables led to the creation of Redwood Reserves. “I had been in the CBD industry for almost 2 years at this point and kept seeing the demand for CBD flower rise, but the quality of the products I was trying were really subpar.” explained Ana. “I set out to create something I’d feel comfortable with using myself, and that’s how Redwood Reserves came to be.” By focusing on the taste and experience of smoking CBD flowers, Redwood Reserves has gained popularity and skyrocketed to the top of review websites and Google search results as one of the best CBD cigarette companies in the market.

Redwood Reserves CBD cigarettes look and smoke like traditional tobacco cigarettes with one key difference - they contain only high-CBD hemp flowers. Grown the natural way on the Redwood Family Farm, these filtered hemp smokes are packed with premium flower, and triple lab tested for pesticides, heavy metals, and microbials for a transparent smoking experience. Designed to be convenient and discreet, Redwoods are extremely effective in delivering a rush of relaxation when you need it most.

CBD connoisseurs can find a unique smokable CBD experience with Redwood Reserves CBD joints. Each joint contains one of Redwood’s proprietary strains blended with natural herbs with a specific effect in mind. The best-seller, Calm, is blended with Carolina Dream Flower & Lavender, while the Focus joint contains Wild Bourbon Flower & Peppermint. Those looking for a pure flower experience can pick up an Original joint packed with only Golden Redwood Flower.

Those who enjoy the experience of rolling their own smokes gravitate to Redwood’s proprietary flower strains in lieu of the cigarettes or pre-rolled joints. The hand-trimmed flower buds pack a potent dose of CBD rich in flavor and effects. While these hemp buds look and smell identical to traditional marijuana, they produce much calmer and subtler effects and are federally legal in the US. They’ve become a popular choice for smokers who want to relax and unwind without feeling high.

Founded in Portland, OR in 2019, Redwood Reserves produces premium smokable CBD products from seed to smoke. Redwood’s vertically integrated farm allows for complete transparency every step of the way and allows them to control precisely what goes into each product - and most importantly what doesn’t. This production model has earned Redwood a sterling reputation in the hemp industry and allowed the company to maintain the quality that keeps their customers coming back for more. Aside from its flagship CBD cigarette, Redwood also offers pre-rolled CBD joints and whole flower buds. While hemp is the company’s main focus, they also use a portion of proceeds to maintain their rescue farm with over 15 rehomed cows, alpacas, and horses.

