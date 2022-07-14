Sequentur Honored by Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501 Awards
Sequentur LLC announced today that it has been named to the Channel Futures 2022 Managed Service Providers (MSP) 501.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequentur LLC announced today that it has been named to the Channel Futures 2022 Managed Service Providers (MSP) 501, the world’s first, largest and most comprehensive survey and ranking list in the IT industry.
Now in its 16th year, the Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, as well as company and customer demographics.
“We are pleased to be included in this year’s list of top technology providers,” said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. “We are proud of our work partnering with clients to advance their businesses and improve their efficiency. It’s an honor to be recognized for the hard work and dedication by our entire team.”
Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces.
"The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures. "The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year's crop of recipients. This is also the fifth consecutive year of application pool growth, making this year's list one of the best on record."
The 2022 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from Feb. 1-April 30, 2022. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.
The complete 2022 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures’ website.
###
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a managed IT service provider providing robust, reliable, and secure on-premises and remote managed services. Sequentur partners with clients to create a corporate world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.
Eli Player
Sequentur LLC
+1 (813) 489-4122
info@sequentur.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other