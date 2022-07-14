Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,005 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,492 in the last 365 days.

Sequentur Honored by Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501 Awards

Sequentur IT Managed Service Provider MSP Logo

Sequentur Logo

Sequentur LLC announced today that it has been named to the Channel Futures 2022 Managed Service Providers (MSP) 501.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequentur LLC announced today that it has been named to the Channel Futures 2022 Managed Service Providers (MSP) 501, the world’s first, largest and most comprehensive survey and ranking list in the IT industry.

Now in its 16th year, the Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth opportunities, innovation, technology solutions supported, as well as company and customer demographics.

“We are pleased to be included in this year’s list of top technology providers,” said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. “We are proud of our work partnering with clients to advance their businesses and improve their efficiency. It’s an honor to be recognized for the hard work and dedication by our entire team.”

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium, and large organizations in public and private sectors. Today, many of their services and technology offerings focus on growing customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration, and support of hybrid work forces.

"The 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners are the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Allison Francis, senior news editor for Channel Futures. "The 501 has truly evolved with the MSP market, as showcased by this year's crop of recipients. This is also the fifth consecutive year of application pool growth, making this year's list one of the best on record."

The 2022 MSP 501 list is based on confidential data collected and analyzed by the Channel Futures editorial and research teams. Data was collected online from Feb. 1-April 30, 2022. The MSP 501 list recognizes top managed service providers based on metrics including recurring revenue, profit margin and other factors.

The complete 2022 MSP 501 list is available on Channel Futures’ website.

###

About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a managed IT service provider providing robust, reliable, and secure on-premises and remote managed services. Sequentur partners with clients to create a corporate world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.

Eli Player
Sequentur LLC
+1 (813) 489-4122
info@sequentur.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Sequentur Honored by Channel Futures 2022 MSP 501 Awards

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.