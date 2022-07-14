Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,836 in the last 365 days.

AB1140 in Asm: Representative Billings added as a coauthor - 2022-07-14

WISCONSIN, July 14 - An Act to repeal 20.455 (2) (cs), 20.455 (2) (ct), 20.455 (2) (dm), 165.95 (3) (a), 165.95 (5m), 175.35 (1) (b), 939.74 (2d) (c), 939.74 (2d) (e), 940.201 (title) and (1), 940.42, 940.45 (title), 946.60 and 946.61; to renumber 175.35 (2) (a), (b), (c) and (d) and 175.35 (2j); to renumber and amend 165.95 (3) (i), 165.95 (5) (a), 165.95 (5) (b), 175.35 (2) (intro.), 175.35 (2i), 940.20 (3) (title), 940.20 (3), 940.201 (2), 940.43, 940.44, 940.45, 941.2905 (1) and 947.01 (1); to consolidate, renumber and amend 940.48 (2) (intro.), (a) and (b); to amend 6.47 (1) (b), 20.455 (2) (em) (title), 20.455 (2) (gr), 46.48 (31), 46.536, 48.685 (2) (bb), 48.685 (5) (bm) 4., 48.686 (1) (c) 9., 48.686 (1) (c) 12., 48.686 (2) (bb), 50.065 (2) (bb), 165.63 (3), 165.63 (4) (d), 165.70 (1) (b), 165.84 (7) (ab) 1., 165.84 (7) (ab) 2., 165.95 (title), 165.95 (2), 165.95 (2r), 165.95 (3) (b), 165.95 (3) (d), 165.95 (3) (e), 165.95 (3) (g), 165.95 (3) (h), 165.95 (3) (j), 165.95 (3) (k), 165.95 (6), 165.95 (7), 165.95 (7m), 175.35 (title), 175.35 (1) (at), 175.35 (2g) (a), 175.35 (2g) (b) 1., 175.35 (2g) (b) 2., 175.35 (2k) (ar) 2., 175.35 (2k) (c) 2. a., 175.35 (2k) (c) 2. b., 175.35 (2k) (g), 175.35 (2k) (h), 175.35 (2L), 175.35 (2t) (a), (b) and (c), 175.35 (3) (b) 2., 175.60 (7) (d), 175.60 (9g) (a) 2., 175.60 (11) (a) 2. f., 175.60 (15) (b) 4. b., 301.048 (2) (bm) 1. a., 302.43, 767.461 (4), 801.58 (2m), 813.06, 813.126 (1), 813.127, 813.128 (2g) (b), 938.208 (1) (b), 938.34 (4m) (b) 2., 938.341, 939.22 (21) (em), 939.22 (21) (k), 939.22 (21) (L), 939.31, 939.32 (1) (c), 939.6195 (1) (a) 1., 939.632 (1) (e) 1., 939.632 (1) (e) 3., 940.03, 940.41 (intro.), 940.43 (title), 940.44 (title), 940.46, 940.47 (1), 940.47 (2), 940.48 (1), 940.49, 941.237 (1) (d), 941.29 (1g) (a), 941.29 (1g) (b), 941.29 (1m) (intro.), 941.29 (1m) (f), 941.291 (1) (b), 941.296 (1) (b), 941.38 (1) (b) 5m., 941.38 (1) (b) 11., 941.38 (1) (b) 12., 946.82 (4), 949.03 (1) (b), 961.472 (5) (b), 967.11 (1), 967.11 (2), 968.075 (1) (a) (intro.), 968.20 (3) (b), 968.26 (1b) (a) 2. a., 969.08 (10) (b), 971.17 (1g), 971.37 (1m) (a) 2., 973.055 (1) (a) 1., 973.123 (1), 973.155 (1m) and 973.176 (1); to repeal and recreate 946.65; and to create 20.455 (2) (cs), 20.455 (2) (ct), 20.455 (2) (dm), 20.455 (5) (dm), 165.73, 165.95 (1) (ac), 165.95 (3) (ag), 165.95 (3) (bd), 165.95 (3) (cm) 2., 175.33, 175.35 (1) (br), 175.35 (2) (bm), 175.35 (2) (cm) (intro.), 175.35 (2i) (b) 2., 175.35 (2j) (b), 175.35 (2k) (cm), 175.35 (2k) (gm), 801.50 (5sb), 813.124, 939.74 (2d) (b), 940.202 (1) and (3), 940.41 (1d), 940.43 (1m), 941.29 (1m) (dm), (dn) and (do), 941.2905 (1) (b), 941.293, 943.20 (1) (f), 947.01 (1) (a), 968.075 (1) (f), 969.15 and 973.017 (3) (f) of the statutes; Relating to: firearm transfers and possession, certain Department of Justice and Department of Corrections programs, law enforcement and prosecution, victims and witnesses, obstruction of justice, mental health and substance use services, hate crimes reporting portal, fraud, making an appropriation, and providing a penalty. (FE)

You just read:

AB1140 in Asm: Representative Billings added as a coauthor - 2022-07-14

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.