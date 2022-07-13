Equestrian access to Confederation Trail

CANADA, July 13 - Effective Friday, July 15, equestrians will have access to some rural portions of the Confederation Trail in the second year of a pilot to evaluate the integration of horses on the trail and their impact.

The pilot will run throughout this summer and early fall based on trail conditions. Staff and volunteers will regularly monitor and report on the sections of the trail where horse riders may be. Public feedback is an essential part of the evaluation and survey links will be posted along the trail encouraging people to share their experience during the pilot.

“Last year’s pilot started late in the summer and we want to continue this year so we can properly evaluate the project,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure James Aylward. “The Confederation Trail is a greatly valued part of our active transportation pathway and we want to ensure it is safe and properly maintained for all users.”

Safety is of the utmost importance. Signage has been installed and guidelines set so all users of the trail are aware of what they should do if they encounter horse riders.

Backgrounder:

Equestrian Pilot West

Harper to Alma

Beginning at Route 158 Harper Road and ending at Route 151 Centre Line Road. Trailhead parking is located at the Tignish Sportsman Riders ATV Club clubhouse (482 Deblois Road).

O’Leary to Piusville

Beginning at the Charles F. Willis Memorial Racetrack and ending at the Murray Road in Piusville. Trailhead parking is located at the Charles F. Willis Memorial Racetrack on Gaspe Road, O’Leary, adjacent to the Trail.

Equestrian Pilot Central

Kinkora to Freetown

Beginning at Anderson Rd and ending at Freetown Road. Trailhead parking at McCardles Seed Storage, on the SE corner of the intersection of the Trail and Anderson Road.

Emerald to Hazelgrove

Beginning at the Nodd Road and ending at the Clyde Road. Trailhead parking at 1796 Nodd Road or 4523 Clyde Road.

Equestrian Pilot East

Lake Verde to Hermitage

Beginning at the Monaghan Road and ending at Route 3 Georgetown Rd. Trailhead parking at the designated Confederation Trail parking lot on the south side of Georgetown Road, adjacent to the trail.

Hermitage to Fodhla

Beginning at Georgetown Road and ending at Highway 23. Trailhead parking at the designated Confederation Trail parking lot on the south side of Georgetown Road, adjacent to the trail.

