Statistical Report: Global Data Virtualization Market Size & Share to Hit $10372.06 Million by 2028, at a 18.50% CAGR - Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

[231+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Data Virtualization Market size & share revenue is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 18.50% to USD 10,372.06 million by 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are IBM (US), SAP SE (Germany), Informatica (US), Denodo Technologies (US), Oracle Corporation (US), TIBCO Software (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Red Hat (US), SAS Institute (US), Information Builders (US), Openlink Software (US), Datometry (US), Gluent (US), and Others.

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "Data Virtualization Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Data Virtualization Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 3,749.50 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 10,372.06 million mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.50% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Data Virtualization? How big is the Data Virtualization Industry?

Market Overview:

Data virtualization solutions provide a common platform for data consumers to access massive amounts of data in the format they prefer, regardless of the server or source location. The amount of data generated in enterprises has increased in recent years as a result of several factors including digitalization, IoT, and advancements in traditional technologies. Furthermore, connected devices that are linked to the internet play a significant role in the generation of massive amounts of data. Multiple applications, such as the cloud, Software as a Service (SaaS), and the Internet of Things (IoT), are advancing, adding to the massive volume of data collected.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3,749.50 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 10,372.06 Million CAGR Growth Rate 18.50% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players IBM (US), SAP SE (Germany), Informatica (US), Denodo Technologies (US), Oracle Corporation (US), TIBCO Software (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Red Hat (US), SAS Institute (US), Information Builders (US), Openlink Software (US), Datometry (US), Gluent (US), and Others Key Segment By Component, Deployment Mode, Data Consumer, Enterprise Size, End User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Global Data Virtualization Market: Growth Factors

The primary driver of the data virtualization market is the increase in the volume of data generated. Furthermore, as the demand for data integration software tools grows, so does the development of data virtualization solutions. These solutions also help to reduce costs, improve working capital, increase process efficiency, and shorten the time it takes to develop new products. Data virtualization solutions offer benefits such as improved data management, a shorter time-to-market, and higher data quality. For a variety of reasons, including digitalization, IoT, and advancements in traditional technologies, the amount of data generated in organizations has increased in recent years. Furthermore, internet-connected devices play a significant role in the generation of massive amounts of data. These are some of the key factors driving the overall growth of the Data Virtualization Market.

Data Virtualization Market By Component (Standalone Software, Data Integration Solution, Application Tool Solution), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-premises), By Data Consumer (BI Tools, Enterprise Applications, Mobile and Web Applications), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End-User (Manufacturing, BFSI, Research and Academia, Media and Entertainment, Retail and e-commerce, Government and Defense, Telecom and IT, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028



Data Virtualization Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The ongoing pandemic has had a positive impact on the Global Data Virtualization Market in a variety of regions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the global market experienced critical development. The growing interest in distributed computing innovation has increased global market demand during the lockdown in various regions. As a result, the medical industry has shown a strong interest in data center virtualization products to improve their security system. Furthermore, the key players have played an important role in boosting the forecast period of the global data virtualization market.

Data Virtualization Market: Segmentation Analysis

The standalone segment dominates the market based on the component. This software refers to computer software that can run without the need for a network connection. Software that is not part of a software package. When the core program functionality does not necessitate an internet connection, stand-alone applications are used. The data can all be saved locally on the device. The app does not need an internet connection to work.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector are expected to dominate the Data virtualization Market during the forecast period, with the highest CAGR. Beyond data federation, modern data virtualization vendors offer read-and-write access to a wide range of source data systems, a metadata repository, the ability to persist federated queries, data abstraction, and advanced security, governance, and query processing features that previous generation data federation tools did not offer. The transition to digital banking necessitated the generation of larger volumes of data as well as the demand for data integration software tools.

Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global data virtualization market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Data Virtualization market include -

IBM (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Informatica (US)

Denodo Technologies (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

TIBCO Software (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Red Hat (US)

SAS Institute (US)

Information Builders (US)

Openlink Software (US)

Datometry (US)

Gluent (US)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Data Virtualization market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 18.50% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In Terms Of Revenue, The Data Virtualization market size was valued at around US$ 3,749.50 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 10,372.06 million, by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

Based on the component, the standalone segment dominates the market.

Based on the data consumer, the BI tools segment dominates the market.

On the basis of region, the North American data virtualization market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Data Virtualization industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Data Virtualization Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Data Virtualization Industry?

What segments does the Data Virtualization Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Data Virtualization Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Dominance:

North America will hold the largest share of the market due to. The primary driver of this business is the volume of data generated. Furthermore, as the demand for data integration software tools grows, so does the development of data virtualization solutions. These solutions also help to reduce costs, improve working capital, increase process efficiency, and shorten the time it takes to develop new products.

The global data virtualization market is segmented as follows:

By Component:

Standalone Software

Data Integration Solution

Application Tool Solution

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

By Data Consumer:

BI Tools

Enterprise Applications

Mobile and Web Applications

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By End-User:

Manufacturing

BFSI

Research and Academia

Media and Entertainment

Retail and e-commerce

Government and Defense

Telecom and IT

Others (transportation, and oil and gas)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



