By 2028, Demand for Global Cosmetic Packaging Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 37.9 Billion, at a 3.90% CAGR - Says Facts & Factors

[222+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of Global Cosmetic Packaging Market size & share revenue is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 3.90% to USD 37.9 billion by 2028. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amcor PLC (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (US), Sonoco (US), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Albea SA (France), HCP Packaging (China), TriMas Corporation (US), AptarGroup, Inc. (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), DS Smith PLC (UK), World Wide Packaging LLC (US), and others.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Cosmetic Packaging Market - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Cosmetic Packaging Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 30.2 billion in 2021 and it is expected to hit around USD 37.9 billion mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.90% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Cosmetic Packaging? How big is the Cosmetic Packaging Industry?

Market Overview:

Cosmetic packaging is used to both protect and brand products. It protects the products from damage caused by handling and transit. By incorporating adjustable extensions to the container design, cosmetics packaging plays an essential role in reaching clients. Cosmetic and beauty product packaging is unique in terms of protection, customer functionality, and brand positioning. The development of new and diverse package types, as well as packaging innovation, has aided in the market's expansion. Furthermore, because of increased disposable income, rising awareness of personal care, changing standards of living, and creative designs such as sprays and sticks, developing economies are giving huge development potential for cosmetic items.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs - https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cosmetic-packaging-market



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 222+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global Cosmetic Packaging Market: Growth Factors

During the forecast period, the market is expected to be driven by changing packaging styles, innovative package designs, and rising demand for cosmetics due to a growing youth population. Furthermore, the rising demand for cosmetics due to changing grooming trends among both genders is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Manufacturers rely on extensive advertising through various media to sell cosmetic items. Packaging innovation is a critical factor in attracting consumers, which will have an impact on the overall growth of the packaging industry in the coming years. Because of rising disposable income and changing lifestyles, there is a huge opportunity for the cosmetic industry to grow. As a result, the rising demand for cosmetics has a direct impact on the market for this industry, propelling global market growth over the forecast period.

The increased number of new entrants into the cosmetic industry has resulted in increased product and packaging innovation in order to gain a competitive advantage. These are some of the key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the cosmetics packaging market during the forecast period. Growing e-commerce and internet penetration in both rural and urban areas have also had an impact on cosmetics demand in recent years. Companies have shifted their sales to online platforms as internet usage has increased. As a result, demand for overall cosmetic products has increased, influencing the growth of the packaging industry. Due to the introduction of new packaging methods, the introduction of eco-friendly and sustainable packaging has had a significant impact on the overall growth of the industry. Innovation in the product lines of the companies is also critical to the market's growth.

Browse the full “Cosmetic Packaging Market By Type (Bottles, Tubes, Jars, Containers, Blister & Strip Packs, Aerosol Cans, Folding Cartons, Flexible Plastics, Others), By Material (Glass, Metal, Paper-based, Rigid Plastic, Flexible Packaging), By Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetic, Sun Care, Oral Care, Fragrances & Perfumes), and By Region - Global Industry Insights, Growth, Size, Share, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cosmetic-packaging-market



Cosmetic Packaging Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The worldwide cosmetic packaging sector was significantly impacted by COVID-19. Consumer behavior patterns changed as a result of the epidemic, with a greater emphasis on hygiene and personal care items. Additionally, people began to purchase products made with natural and organic components and wrapped in environmentally friendly and biodegradable packaging. Manufacturers faced challenges such as supply chain disruptions and shortages of critical raw materials. Furthermore, getting workers during the lockdown was a major difficulty for sector executives. With government attempts to promote eco-friendly packaging materials across all cosmetic items, the industry is quickly returning to normalcy.

Cosmetic Packaging Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Cosmetic Packaging market is segregated based on type, material and application.

The bottles category is expected to be the largest market for cosmetic packaging based on type. The bottles' dominance on the market can be due to their endurance. Plastic bottles are widely used since they are low in weight (simple to carry) and do not shatter easily. Furthermore, the demand for bottles for scents and perfumes is fast expanding due to the beautiful & premium design of glass bottles.

The skin care category is expected to be the largest segment in the cosmetic packaging market by application. The exponential development in demand for personal care and grooming goods around the world is responsible for this dominant market position. The demand for wellness, grooming, and personal care products have increased as a result of the change in lifestyle and purchasing patterns (particularly among the youth and male population), creating an opportunity for the skin care segment.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/cosmetic-packaging-market



Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Cosmetic Packaging Market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the market's main competitors, as well as information on their competitiveness. The research also identifies and analyses important business strategies used by these main market players, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), affiliations, collaborations, and contracts. The study examines, among other things, each company's global presence, competitors, service offers, and standards.

Some of the main competitors dominating the global cosmetic packaging market include -

Amcor PLC (Australia)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Sonoco (US)

Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)

Albea SA (France)

HCP Packaging (China)

TriMas Corporation (US)

AptarGroup, Inc. (US)

Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

DS Smith PLC (UK)

World Wide Packaging LLC (US)

Graham Packaging International (France)

Libo Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the study shared by our research analyst, the Cosmetic Packaging market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 3.90% during the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the Cosmetic Packaging market size was valued at around US$ 30.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 37.9 billion, by 2028.

Based on the application, the skin care segment dominated the market over the forecast period.

Based on the material, glass packaging has a significant market share due to its relatively high cost in comparison to other packaging materials and high adoption in the luxury packaging segment.

In terms of global cosmetic packaging market value, the Asia Pacific is the largest region.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/cosmetic-packaging-market



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Cosmetic Packaging industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Cosmetic Packaging Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Cosmetic Packaging Industry?

What segments does the Cosmetic Packaging Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cosmetic Packaging Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type, Material, Application, and Geography

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific region will hold the largest market share. The rising demand for cosmetic packaging in the region can be attributed to the region's growing population, urbanization, and disposable income. Furthermore, there are less stringent norms and standards for the use of raw materials or ingredients in the manufacturing of packaging products, as well as the easy availability of cheap labor, which is attracting the region's major players to expand their operations. Furthermore, the rising demand for cosmetics in Asia Pacific's emerging economies is expected to boost the market for cosmetic packaging.

Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements - https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cosmetic-packaging-market



(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

The Global Cosmetic Packaging Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Bottles

Tubes

Jars

Containers

Blister & Strip Packs

Aerosol Cans

Folding Cartons

Flexible Plastics

Others (include tins, liquid cartons, and flexible paper)

By Material

Glass

Metal

Paper-based

Rigid Plastic

Flexible Packaging

By Application

Skincare

Hair Care

Color Cosmetic

Sun Care

Oral Care

Fragrances & Perfumes

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 30.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 37.9 billion CAGR Growth Rate 3.90% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Amcor PLC (Australia), Berry Global Inc. (US), Sonoco (US), Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland), Albea SA (France), HCP Packaging (China), TriMas Corporation (US), AptarGroup, Inc. (US), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), DS Smith PLC (UK), World Wide Packaging LLC (US), Graham Packaging International (France), Libo Cosmetics Co., Ltd. (China), and Others Key Segment By Type, Material, Application, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

To know an additional revised 2022 list of market players, request a sample report: https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cosmetic-packaging-market



Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts & Factors:

Paint Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/paint-packaging-market



Alcohol Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-alcohol-packaging-market-by-packaging-type-primary-1001



Aseptic Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/aseptic-packaging-market-for-coating-industry-methyl-chloroform-742



Shoe Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/shoe-packaging-market



Corrugated Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/corrugated-packaging-market



E-Commerce Packaging Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-commerce-packaging-market



About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch



Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/



Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com



Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com

