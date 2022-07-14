Submit Release
News Search

There were 755 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,835 in the last 365 days.

EZOPS Appoints New Head of Sales To Its Expanding Senior Leadership Team

The addition of Rodney Greenwald, Head of Sales, accelerates EZOPS growth and expansion plans

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZOPS, the leading data control and automation software firm, welcomes Rodney Greenwald, Head of Sales, to its team. He will be responsible for sales team leadership, accelerating revenue growth through new customer acquisition and channels, and contributing to the company’s marketing strategies. Greenwald will be based in EZOPS's New York office. 

Rodney has over 30 years of experience leading sales operations, business strategy, strategic sales methodologies, process improvements, customer service, enterprise trading technology and risk management in derivatives, commodities, equities, fixed income, and FX. Rodney began his career at Citibank in derivative sales and trading. He has since led high performance sales teams in the Americas and globally at KX Systems (a division of FD Technologies), FINCAD and SunGard (FIS).

Rodney has successfully commercialized new solutions in start-up environments and within large organizations. He brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial outlook and big company operational experience, which will be valuable to EZOPS’s growth plans. 

“Rodney Greenwald is an impactful senior executive addition to the EZOPS team. As EZOPS continues to scale and grow, his track record of building high performing sales teams coupled with his extensive sales experience, will be key to creating long-term success for the company. We heartily welcome him to the EZOPS family,” said Sarva Srinivasan, President and co-founder of EZOPS.

“I am excited to join an experienced team of FinTech innovators and look forward to helping clients with their data control and automation needs across middle and back-office operations, regulatory reporting, compliance, accounting and finance needs,” said Rodney Greenwald.

EZOPS offers organizations an integrated data control and automation solution to reduce costs, improve efficiency and address operational risk. Businesses rely on EZOPS to manage the five pillars of operational data control – reconstruction, reconciliation, research, remediation, and reporting – all of which are powered by machine learning and smart workflow management.

For more information on EZOPS, please visit www.ezops.com

About EZOPS, Inc.
EZOPS harnesses the power of machine learning and intelligent process automation to revolutionize data control and drive transformative efficiency gains at some of the world’s largest financial services institutions. EZOPS offers comprehensive functionality that businesses of large scale and complexity need to manage the five pillars of operational data control – reconstruction, reconciliation, research, remediation, and reporting – all powered by Machine Learning and smart workflow management. EZOPS operates globally with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. 


Press Contact:
Lindsay Womack
Red Rooster PR
lindsay@redroosterpr.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

EZOPS Appoints New Head of Sales To Its Expanding Senior Leadership Team

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.