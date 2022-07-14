EZOPS Appoints New Head of Sales To Its Expanding Senior Leadership Team

The addition of Rodney Greenwald, Head of Sales, accelerates EZOPS growth and expansion plans

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZOPS , the leading data control and automation software firm, welcomes Rodney Greenwald, Head of Sales, to its team. He will be responsible for sales team leadership, accelerating revenue growth through new customer acquisition and channels, and contributing to the company's marketing strategies. Greenwald will be based in EZOPS's New York office.



Rodney has over 30 years of experience leading sales operations, business strategy, strategic sales methodologies, process improvements, customer service, enterprise trading technology and risk management in derivatives, commodities, equities, fixed income, and FX. Rodney began his career at Citibank in derivative sales and trading. He has since led high performance sales teams in the Americas and globally at KX Systems (a division of FD Technologies), FINCAD and SunGard (FIS).

Rodney has successfully commercialized new solutions in start-up environments and within large organizations. He brings a unique blend of entrepreneurial outlook and big company operational experience, which will be valuable to EZOPS’s growth plans.

“Rodney Greenwald is an impactful senior executive addition to the EZOPS team. As EZOPS continues to scale and grow, his track record of building high performing sales teams coupled with his extensive sales experience, will be key to creating long-term success for the company. We heartily welcome him to the EZOPS family,” said Sarva Srinivasan, President and co-founder of EZOPS.

“I am excited to join an experienced team of FinTech innovators and look forward to helping clients with their data control and automation needs across middle and back-office operations, regulatory reporting, compliance, accounting and finance needs,” said Rodney Greenwald.

EZOPS offers organizations an integrated data control and automation solution to reduce costs, improve efficiency and address operational risk. Businesses rely on EZOPS to manage the five pillars of operational data control – reconstruction, reconciliation, research, remediation, and reporting – all of which are powered by machine learning and smart workflow management.

For more information on EZOPS, please visit www.ezops.com

About EZOPS, Inc.

EZOPS harnesses the power of machine learning and intelligent process automation to revolutionize data control and drive transformative efficiency gains at some of the world’s largest financial services institutions. EZOPS offers comprehensive functionality that businesses of large scale and complexity need to manage the five pillars of operational data control – reconstruction, reconciliation, research, remediation, and reporting – all powered by Machine Learning and smart workflow management. EZOPS operates globally with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

