Sequentur Named a Top Managed Service Provider by CRN Awards 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sequentur LLC, an IT managed service provider, announced today that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named the company to its 2022 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category.
The annual list recognizes the top technology providers and consultants whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel. Businesses featured on the MSP Pioneer 250 have largely been built around providing managed services to the small and midsize business (SMB) market.
“We are honored to be included in this list of top technology providers,” said Roman Gruzdev, CEO of Sequentur. “We pride ourselves on our commitment to our customers and our ability to innovate based on their needs. We are grateful to be recognized for our efforts.”
Founded by Gruzdev in 2007 to address shortcomings in the IT industry, Sequentur partners with clients to advance their business and improve their efficiency while providing exemplary customer service.
The complete 2022 Managed Service Provider 500 list can be found on Channel Futures’ website.
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a managed IT service provider providing robust, reliable, and secure on-premises and remote managed services. Sequentur partners with clients to create a corporate world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.
Other