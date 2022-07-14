Newbridge Health and Wellness Releases Guide on Why Some People Get Sick From Mold Exposure
EINPresswire.com/ -- Newbridge Health and Wellness has released a guide on why some people get sick from mold exposure. Some people can get severely sick from mold exposure and may not have known they were in the presence of biotoxins.
Mold biotoxin illness, or Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), is a complex condition related to exposure to indoor air, food, water, or insect bite contaminants. Exposure to biotoxins such as mold, fungi, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), particulates, inflammagens, and other gram-negative bacteria can cause an inflammatory response presented through several symptoms.
Some people are genetically susceptible to severe health conditions relating to mold exposure. The genetically susceptible population has human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genes that prevent the body from “tagging” the biotoxin and removing it. This allows the biotoxin to live in the body and cause chronic illnesses indefinitely.
People who aren’t genetically susceptible can have an acute illness when exposed to the biotoxins. However, their body processes it in the liver and then releases it from the body. This allows their body to recover and symptoms to subside.
Those struggling with mold biotoxin illness may experience a wide range of neuro, allergies, cardiovascular, or digestive issues. This can sometimes make it difficult for medical professionals to identify the root cause of someone’s chronic illness.
Some common symptoms of mold biotoxin illness that someone may experience include:
· Fatigue
· Diarrhea
· Abdominal pain
· Disorientation
· Static or electric shocks
· Frequent urination
· Skin sensitivity
· Body aches
· Dizziness
· Joint pain and stiffness
· Impaired memory
· Congestion
· Shortness of breath
· Blurred vision
· Red eyes
· Mood swings
· Anxiety
· Vertigo
· Lightheadedness
· Sensitivity to light
Newbridge Health and Wellness takes a functional medicine approach to treating its patients. This practice has an individualized, patient-centered, science-based systems approach to health that empowers its patients to pursue optimal wellness. People potentially struggling with mold biotoxin illness can visit the Newbridge Health and Wellness website to get help.
Joy Duginske
Mold biotoxin illness, or Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (CIRS), is a complex condition related to exposure to indoor air, food, water, or insect bite contaminants. Exposure to biotoxins such as mold, fungi, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), particulates, inflammagens, and other gram-negative bacteria can cause an inflammatory response presented through several symptoms.
Some people are genetically susceptible to severe health conditions relating to mold exposure. The genetically susceptible population has human leukocyte antigen (HLA) genes that prevent the body from “tagging” the biotoxin and removing it. This allows the biotoxin to live in the body and cause chronic illnesses indefinitely.
People who aren’t genetically susceptible can have an acute illness when exposed to the biotoxins. However, their body processes it in the liver and then releases it from the body. This allows their body to recover and symptoms to subside.
Those struggling with mold biotoxin illness may experience a wide range of neuro, allergies, cardiovascular, or digestive issues. This can sometimes make it difficult for medical professionals to identify the root cause of someone’s chronic illness.
Some common symptoms of mold biotoxin illness that someone may experience include:
· Fatigue
· Diarrhea
· Abdominal pain
· Disorientation
· Static or electric shocks
· Frequent urination
· Skin sensitivity
· Body aches
· Dizziness
· Joint pain and stiffness
· Impaired memory
· Congestion
· Shortness of breath
· Blurred vision
· Red eyes
· Mood swings
· Anxiety
· Vertigo
· Lightheadedness
· Sensitivity to light
Newbridge Health and Wellness takes a functional medicine approach to treating its patients. This practice has an individualized, patient-centered, science-based systems approach to health that empowers its patients to pursue optimal wellness. People potentially struggling with mold biotoxin illness can visit the Newbridge Health and Wellness website to get help.
Joy Duginske
Newbridge Health and Wellness
email us here