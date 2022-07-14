Luxy NFT Marketplace: Now Live on Syscoin

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team is happy to announce the completion of the much-anticipated integration of Luxy Marketplace into the Syscoin ecosystem. Luxy is Syscoin’s first official NFT marketplace, making this an important step in offering Syscoin users the best of everything DeFi has to offer. Luxy is decentralized, with a state-of-the-art user experience and featureset, and first premiered on the Polygon Network on April 21st, 2022. Now, on July 13th, 2022, their integration with Syscoin’s mainnet Layer 1 is complete. With Syscoin, Luxy users gain the backing of Bitcoin’s gold standard security, and the Luxy project gains a modular blockchain with incredible scaling potential through Syscoin’s upcoming Layer 2 Rollux suite.





Luxy offers a second-to-none user experience, and this is one of many reasons it is primed to be a top global NFT marketplace. In addition to standard marketplace features, Luxy can boast the following:

Collection launchpad

User-owned Collections

Support for GameFi

Multiple royalty addresses for collaborative projects

Direct royalties

Support for all major file types (including 3D and audio)

Easy navigation

Low fees

Discounts to holders of the $LUXY utility token

$LUXY Pool

$LUXY Farm

In honor of their new blockchain, Luxy Marketplace has partnered with SysPunks. The SysPunks NFT collection will go live as the first official Syscoin NFT collection on the marketplace within just a few hours of Luxy going live on Syscoin. SysPunks is offering discounted minting just by holding $LUXY on Syscoin.

Additionally, Luxy is already working with Syscoin’s native DEX, Pegasys! $LUXY token was listed on Pegasys.finance on July 6th, and launched the LUXY/SYS Super Farm there, where users earn both LUXY and PSYS tokens at an initial APY of 300% by providing liquidity.

$LUXY holders are now bridging their LUXY tokens from the Polygon Network to Syscoin via Multichain.org, which supports bridging $LUXY between BNB Chain, Polygon and Syscoin. Luxy will also be implementing their own direct payment solution in the upcoming weeks.

The trifecta of Syscoin, Pegasys, and Luxy Marketplace represents an important milestone for all three. It’s a new era for the Syscoin ecosystem, and for Syscoin’s mission to be the most capable, flexible, secure, decentralized, and scalable blockchain solution. Our three teams will continue to collaborate to ensure users across our ecosystem have access to the latest tools and unrivaled experiences. This is only the beginning, as the deployment of rollups on Syscoin’s NEVM Layer 2 will ensure lightning fast transactions and unmitigated scaling, all while retaining the security of Bitcoin merged mining combined with finality.

Luxy’s Promising Pipeline

Luxy API for Metaverse, Games, Applications

Going further, Luxy is developing a headless API that will give Metaverses, games and other applications the ability to plug into Luxy technology for seamless user experiences when players buy, sell, swap, or even create items in-game. This, coupled with Syscoin Rollux, will put Luxy technology on a level viable for mass adoption.

NFT Launchpad

Luxy will also launch their own multichain Luxy NFT Launchpad for organizations, artists and creators. This will provide all the necessary features, services, and tools that the best and most ambitious NFT projects need in order to reach their goals. The Launchpad will streamline the commonly arduous launch process by providing projects the critical gateway they need to reach target audiences. It will offer support for presales, whitelisting, fundraising, minting, and marketing, all within the fluid interface Luxy users are accustomed to.

LUXY Genesis Collection

The grand debut of Luxy’s NFT Launchpad will feature a countdown timer to the release of a highly anticipated NFT collection called LUXY Genesis. The LUXY Genesis Collection will be released first on the Syscoin network, accompanied by twice the amount of ‘God Mode’ (beyond legendary tier) NFTs, available only to early patrons using Syscoin.

About Luxy

Luxy is a premium NFT Marketplace with the industry’s lowest fees that operates on the Polygon Network and Syscoin, with plans to add more chains in order to appeal to a wider audience in the multichain future. Established in March of 2021, the team has since grown to include nineteen members full of expertise from across the industry. The platform offers a fresh user interface and advanced tools to provide a next-gen NFT experience.

Website | Discord | Twitter | Telegram | Medium

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a decentralized and open-source project founded in 2014 whose NEVM blockchain combines the best of Bitcoin and Ethereum in a single coordinated modular platform.

Syscoin is ushering in the next step in the evolution of blockchain technology, providing Bitcoin's proven security and Ethereum's Turing-complete programmability elevated to true scalability via Optimistic & ZK-Rollups and other Layer 2 technologies.

Website | Discord | Telegram | News | Github | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram



Media Contact Michiel Syscoin https://syscoin.org/ Email - michiel at syscoin.org Bradley Stephenson https://luxy.io/ Email - bradley at luxy.io SYSpunks: Simon Longwood DegenDev at sysdegen.com