Migraine Drugs Market | Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025

Migraine Drugs Market

Migraine Drugs Market Expected to Reach $2,190 Million, Globally, by 2025

Surge in awareness about migraine treatment and prevention across globe is anticipated to drive growth of the market. Rise in female population worldwide is the key factor that augments market growth.” — Pallavi Jaiswal

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Migraine Drugs Market by Type, Route of Administration, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025, the market was valued at $1,713 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $2,190 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2018 to 2025. North America is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

Migraine is characterized by a recurrent throbbing headache, which affects only one side of the head. It is accompanied by vomiting, nausea, and even disturbed vision in some cases.

Do Enquiry for Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2811

Key Findings of the Migraine Drugs Market:

North America occupied two-fifths share of the global migraine drugs market.

Oral is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to occupy more than one-fourth market share of the global migraine drugs market by 2025.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to surge in demand for better healthcare along with effective government reforms for awareness towards migraine & its prevention. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025, due to improvements in healthcare infrastructure and rise in demand for better healthcare facilities.

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players such as Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc., AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Endo International Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Impax Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., and Pfizer Inc. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Novartis International AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Sanofi SA.

Migraine Drugs Market Key Segments:

By Type

Abortive Medicine

Triptans (Serotonin Receptor Agonists)

Ergotamine Derivative

Others

Preventive Medicine

Anticonvulsant

Antidepressant

Beta Blocker

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injection

Others

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players in the migraine drugs industry such as Abbott Laboratories, Allergan Plc., AstraZeneca, Eisai Co., Ltd., Endo International Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Impax Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., and Pfizer Inc. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Novartis International AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, and Sanofi SA.

By type, abortive medicines accounted for more than three-fourths share of the global migraine drugs market in 2017. Furthermore, by route of administration, the oral segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to have a positive impact on growth of the Global Migraine Drugs Markett. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems in the world and increased volume of medical waste, which are produced from hospital, diagnostic centers, research centers, laboratories, and clinics.

𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁? 𝗩𝗶𝘀𝗶𝘁 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2811

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports-

Japan Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

South Korea Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

Singapore Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

China Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

Indonesia Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

Australia Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

Taiwan Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry-

Safety Needles Market

General Anesthesia Drugs Market