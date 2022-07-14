Collagen Market Size, Share, Trends, Massive Growth and is Anticipated to Grasp the value of USD 9,195.82 million by 2029

The numerous functionalities provided by collagen, its use in the food industry has increased. It is also used to treat malnutrition and specific absorption and digestion disorders. In terms of value sales, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the collagen market

/EIN News/ -- NEW JERSEY, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research has published a new research report titled Global Collagen Market report is likely to illustrate a considerable growth of market in percentage during the forecast period of 2022-2029. By taking into consideration specific base year and historic year, calculations in the report are performed which interprets the market performance in the forecast years by informing what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. This report categorizes the market by companies, geographical region, type, component, application and end-use industry. A numerous Collagen market, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities are taken into consideration while studying market and preparing this report. The areas covered in the Collagen report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. The increasing use of collagen in food industries, rising interest in protein consumption and nutricosmetics, rising application in healthcare, and rising use of collagen based on biomaterials are the key factors driving the global collagen market's growth. Furthermore, rising per capita income and the expanding food processing industry present significant growth opportunities for collagen manufacturers.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the collagen market was valued at USD 5,769.57 million in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 9,195.82 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.00% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Get Sample PDF Brochure (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-collagen-market

Market Overview:-

Collagen is an insoluble fibrous structural protein that is found in the extracellular matrix and several tissues throughout the body. It is synthesised from amino acids, glycine, hydroxyproline, and arginine. It promotes brain health, prevents bone loss, relieves joint pain, increases muscle mass, improves hair and nail growth, and improves skin strength and elasticity.

The increasing use of collagen in food industries, rising interest in protein consumption and nutricosmetics, rising application in healthcare, and rising use of collagen based on biomaterials are the key factors driving the global collagen market's growth. Furthermore, rising per capita income and the expanding food processing industry present significant growth opportunities for collagen manufacturers.

Some of the major players operating in the Collagen Market are:

Rousselot (Netherlands)

GELITA AG (Germany)

Weishardt (France)

Tessenderlo Group NV (Belgium)

Nitta Gelatin Inc. (Japan)

LAPI GELATINE S.p.a. (Italy)

ITALGELATINE S.p.A. (Italy)

Ewald-Gelatine GmbH (Germany)

REINERT GRUPPE Ingredients GmbH (Germany)

TrobasGelatine B.V. (Netherlands)

GELNEX (Brazil)

JuncàGelatines SL (Spain)

HolistaCollTech Ltd. (Australia)

Collagen Solutions Plc (U.K.)

Advanced BioMatrix,

Recent developments

Opportunity

Changing lifestyles, food habits, adoption of western food habits, an increase in demand for functional ingredients in food products, and an increase in industrial activity necessitating process enhancement have all contributed to the growth of the collagen market in emerging economies. Emerging economies offer excellent opportunities for market growth. Due to rising global consumption, market stakeholders from various countries have been working tirelessly to increase production of collagen. Manufacturing companies in the food and beverage sector are using a strategic approach to generate lucrative revenue opportunities.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-collagen-market

Recent developments

Darling Ingredients' EnviroFlight brand opened a new R&D and Corporate Center in Apex, North Carolina, in April 2021. This new R&D facility will allow for a greater focus on specific research areas, such as expanding the knowledge base for alternative uses of black soldier fly larvae (BSFL) in animal health, animal nutrition, cosmetics, and other product development.

GELITA USA opened its new collagen peptide unit in March 2021, a 30,000-square-foot production unit at the complex's southeastern end in the Port Neal industrial area near Sioux City, Iowa. This expansion is primarily driven by GELITA's collagen peptides' double-digit market growth, particularly in the health and beauty markets, which shows no signs of abating in the near future.

At the virtual Beauty & Skincare Formulation Conference 2021, Rousselot, a Darling Ingredients brand that produces collagen-based solutions, launched MSC-certified marine collagen peptides: Peptan. This ingredient is derived from 100% wild-caught marine white fish and is certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). It is primarily used in premium nutricosmetics and dietary supplements. The ingredient is manufactured in France by Rousselot and is available worldwide. The rising new product developments with collagen sourced from wild-caught ocean fish, as well as the rising demand for fish collagen beauty and dietary supplement products, are the major driving factors behind the launch.

Critical Insights Related to the Collagen Included in the Report:

Exclusive graphics and Illustrative SWOT analysis of some of the leading companies in this market

Value chain analysis of prominent players in the market

Current trends influencing the dynamics of this market across various geographies

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships

Revenue growth of this industry over the forecast period

Marketing strategy study and growth trends

Growth driven factor analysis

Emerging recess segments and region-wise market

An empirical evaluation of the curve of this market

Ancient, Present, and Probable scope of the market from both prospect value and volume

Collagen Market Dynamics

Drivers

The numerous benefits offered by collagen in the food and beverage industry

Collagen is used in confectionery products to improve chewiness, foam stability, and texture. It is used as a texturizing and stabilising agent in dairy products. Furthermore, it acts as a binding agent for nutritional bar ingredients and improves the softness and flexibility of nutritional bars. As a result of the numerous functionalities provided by collagen, its use in the food industry has increased. It is also used to treat malnutrition and specific absorption and digestion disorders. In terms of value sales, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the collagen market.

Growing application of collagen in the personal care industry

Collagen fibres in human skin deteriorate over time, losing its thickness and strength, resulting in skin ageing. Collagen is used in cosmetic creams as a nutritional supplement for bone regeneration, cartilage regeneration, vascular and cardiac reconstruction, skin replacement, and soft skin augmentation, among other things. Collagen is an ingredient found in many soaps, shampoos, facial creams, body lotions, and other cosmetics. Hydrolysed collagen is a key component in skin and hair care products. In the personal care industry, hydrolysed collagen is combined with surfactants and active washing agents in shampoos and shower gels.

Key Reasons to Purchase this report:

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Collagen market and its commercial landscape.

and its commercial landscape. Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Collagen market analysis and its impact in the global Collagen market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the Collagen Market share.

To analyses aggressive tendencies such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Collagen market.

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-collagen-market

Market Segmentation:-

Product type

Gelatine

Hydrolysed Collagen

Native Collagen

Collagen Peptide

Others

Type

Type 1

Type 2

Type 3

Type 4

Form

Powder

Liquid

Source

Bovine

Cattle

Buffaloes

Yak

Others

Poultry

Porcine

Marine

Others

Product category

GMO

NON-GMO

Function

Texture

Stabilizer

Emulsifier

Finding

Others

Application

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Nutraceuticals

Sport Supplements

Food Products

Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Animal Feed

Laboratory Tests

Others

The countries covered in the collagen market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the collagen market because consumers in China are more health-conscious, increasing demand for nutrient supplements made primarily from collagen. Due to the increased business expansion and customer awareness, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The United States dominates in North America, where the medical sector is expanding rapidly. Furthermore, with the increasing consumption of collagen in animal feed to increase the protein level in animals, the demand for collagen is increasing. While Germany dominates the European market due to the region's growing use of cosmetics and personal care products.

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-collagen-market

Browse More Reports:-

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:-

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475