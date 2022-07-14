Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,836 in the last 365 days.

Renewal of the Charter for the International Digital Economy and Telecommunication Advisory Committee (IDET)

The Department of State has renewed the charter of the International Digital Economy and Telecommunication Advisory Committee for two years.

The IDET will provide views and advice to the Department of State on international policy issues related to the digital economy, digital connectivity, economic aspects of emerging digital technologies, telecommunications, and communication and information policy matters. The IDET includes members of the telecommunications industry, organizations, institutions, or entities with specific interests in the digital economy, digital connectivity, economic aspects of emerging digital technologies, and communications and information policy matters; academia; civil society; and officials of interested government agencies.

IDET meetings are generally open to the public and activities are announced in the Federal Register and by email reflectors maintained by the Department of State. For further information on IDET activities or to subscribe to IDET email notifications, please contact IDET@state.gov.

You just read:

Renewal of the Charter for the International Digital Economy and Telecommunication Advisory Committee (IDET)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.