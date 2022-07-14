The Single-Cell Analysis Market Size To Almost Double By 2026 Due To A Rising Focus On Personalized Medicine As Per The Business Research Company's Single-Cell Analysis Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers single-cell analysis market size, single-cell analysis market forecasts, major single-cell analysis companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the single-cell analysis market, the growing focus on personalized medicine across the globe is contributing to the growth of the single-cell analysis market. Personalized medicine is a medical practice that uses the genetic profile of a particular individual to make decisions for the treatment of a disease and also for the prevention and diagnosis of the disease for that specific individual. The single-cell analysis could help in the treatment of various diseases by giving deep insights into the needs of individual patients, the nature of the disease, and the personalized treatment for them. Thus, more patients are opting for personalized medicine for themselves. For example, according to the survey conducted in July 2021, by Dosis, a dosing platform provider, of 1,000 people, 85% of patients think that personalized medicine will improve care for them and 80% of patients think that personalized medicine should be available for all. Hence, the increasing focus on personalized medicine is supporting the growth of the market.



The global single-cell analysis market size is expected to grow from $2.58 billion in 2021 to $2.9 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The single-cell analysis industry growth is expected to reach $4.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Companies in the single-cell analysis market are focusing on technological advancements to deliver intact and viable single cells. With the help of technological advancements, companies in the market are maintaining sample integrity through shipping, storage, and processing, increasing the recovery rates of delicate cells and also eliminating the need for specialized instruments. For example, in October 2021, PerkinElmer, a US-based company engaged in diagnostics, food, environmental and industrial testing, and life science research, along with Honeycomb Biotechnologies, a US-based company involved in single-cell genomic analysis, launched HIVE™ scRNAseq solution, which is a portable, single-use, and handheld device that allows gentle capture, robust storage, and ease of processing for the analysis of single-cell samples. It has RNA-Seq libraries from a variety of cell types, including fragile and labile cells such as granulocytes, nephrons, hepatocytes, and neurons. The HIVE system is simple to use and offers potential for laboratories conducting fundamental, translational, clinical, and preclinical research.

Major players in the single-cell analysis market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Merck KGAA, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, 10X Genomics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Novogene Corporation, Agilent Technologies Inc., Sartorius AG, Luminex Corporation, Fluxion Biosciences, and Oxford Nanopore Technologies.

The global single-cell analysis market analysis is segmented by product into consumables, instruments; by workflow into single-cell isolation and library preparation, downstream analysis, data analysis; by technique into flow cytometry, next generation sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), microscopy, mass spectrometry, others; by application into cancer, immunology, neurology, stem cell, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, in-vitro fertilization, others; by end-user into academic and research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospital and diagnostic laboratories.

North America was the largest region in the single-cell analysis market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in TBRC’s single-cell analysis market outlook are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

