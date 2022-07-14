Blood Collection Devices Market worth $7.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report "Blood Collection Devices Market by Product (Tubes (Plasma (EDTA, Heparin), Serum), Needles & Syringes, Blood Bags, Monitors), Method (Manual, Automated), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Blood Banks) - Global Forecast to 2026", is projected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2026 from USD 5.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% during forecasted period.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include the increasing incidence of infectious diseases, the rising number of accidents & trauma cases, the emergence of liquid biopsy tests, and a demand for blood donations and blood components. However, complexities of storage and shipping and a lack of skilled professionals restrain the growth of this market.

Based on the product, the global blood collection devices market is segmented into needles & syringes, blood collection tubes, blood bags, systems/monitors, and lancets. The blood collection tubes segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this market segment is driven by the rising prevalence of blood disorders, increasing demand for plasma from biopharmaceutical companies for plasma fractionation, and rising demand for apheresis & whole-blood collection devices from blood banks in emerging countries.



Based on the method, the global blood collection devices market is segmented into manual and automated blood collection. The manual blood collection segment is expected to dominate the global market. However, the automated blood collection segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the automated blood collection segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for safer procedures and the availability of advanced blood collecting products.

Based on the application, the global blood collection devices market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics. The diagnostics segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. This segment is also anticipated to witness the highest CAGR due to growing awareness about regular health checkups.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global blood collection devices market is segmented into North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America (comprising the US and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2021, followed by Europe. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of blood disorders, better healthcare facilities, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region are stimulating the growth of the blood collection device market in North America.

Key Players in the Blood Collection Devices Market:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US),

Terumo BCT (US),

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany),

Grifols, S.A. (Spain),

Nipro Medical Corporation (Japan),

Quest Diagnostics (US),

SARSTEDT AG (Germany),

Haemonetics Corporation (US),

Greiner Holding AG (Austria), and

Smiths Medical (US).



