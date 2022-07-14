Submit Release
Commonwealth COVID assistance must be maintained



14 July 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Premier

With COVID cases and hospitalisations continuing to increase across the country due to the more transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, it is vital that both State and Federal Governments continue to offer financial support for testing and isolation.

Today I have written to the Prime Minister outlining the Tasmanian Government’s strong concerns about the recent decision to end the Federal Pandemic Leave Disaster Payment, COVID-19 Home Medicines Service and the provision of Rapid Antigen Testing to concession card holders.

The recent rise in cases is another demonstration that the pandemic is not over yet, and it remains vitally important that people in the community have access to tests, stay home and get tested if they have symptoms, and isolate if they test positive.

There is no doubt that ending the Commonwealth assistance measures at this time places very real strain on our community and health systems – as well as increasing the pressure on people who are dealing with the rising cost of living, especially for those within insecure work, underemployment and casual work.

The Tasmanian Liberal Government continues to play our part, with Pandemic Isolation Assistance Grants still available to those impacted.

The Commonwealth needs to do more, in partnership with the states and territories, as has been the case since the pandemic started.

I look forward to the Prime Minister’s urgent consideration of this matter.

