Plan to build on Tasmania’s export success

14 July 2022

Jeremy Rockliff, Minister for Trade



With our trade numbers continuing to reach record levels and global markets reopening, the Tasmanian Liberal Government is focused on strengthening our State’s future and we are doing all we can to put the foot on the accelerator and keep the momentum going.

The Tasmanian Trade Action Plan 2022-23 will support emerging and established exporters over the coming 12 months - providing a coordinated government approach to supporting trade development activities, building new in-market connections through global programs, along with promoting collaboration, partnerships and innovation.

After extensive engagement across government agencies, industry bodies and national stakeholders, the Action Plan ensures Tasmanian businesses and associations see real action and support in entering both national and international markets, aligned to the Tasmanian Trade Strategy 2019-2025.

Both the overarching Tasmanian Trade Strategy and this year’s Action Plan remain focused on reaching directly into and growing existing markets, while diversifying into new ones to reach export trade sales of $15 billion by 2050.

It will particularly focus on taking Tasmanian goods and services directly to buyers and will take advantage of the lifting of COVID-related border restrictions.

Importantly, Tasmanian businesses will be backed by our established network of international trade advocates and advisers, with dedicated personnel now located in the USA, Japan, Singapore and China.

This network is already proving effective in fostering stronger international trade relations and gaining global market intelligence as well as helping businesses to target new opportunities.

The plan is also expected to kick off our most ambitious trade mission program in history ensuring Tasmanian products and the Tasmanian brand become known around the globe.

Businesses seeking further export support can find out more at trade.tas.gov.au or contact the Department of State Growth’s Trade team by email at trade@stategrowth.tas.gov.au

More Media Releases from Jeremy Rockliff

More Media Releases from the Minister for Trade