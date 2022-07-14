United Way of the Midlands Awards $20,000 to Children’s Square U.S.A. Grant to Fund Children’s Emergency Shelter

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Children’s Square U.S.A. announced today that the nonprofit was recently awarded a $20,000 one-year grant from United Way of the Midlands.

“Thanks to the generosity of UWM donors, this grant will provide operational funding for our Children’s Emergency Services Shelter, which offers short-term shelter and trauma-informed care for children ages birth through 17 years,” said Dr. Viv Ewing, CEO of Children’s Square U.S.A.

The emergency shelter serves children who may be in danger from abuse or neglect or awaiting more permanent placement (e.g., foster care or group home), and runaway and homeless youth. Children are referred to the emergency shelter by the Iowa Department of Human Services, Juvenile Court Services or law enforcement organizations. The shelter operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

With the help of this grant, Children’s Square U.S.A. can continue to be the only emergency shelter in Southwest Iowa, offering services for children in crisis who need emergency shelter and mental health services for their trauma. CSUSA can provide a safe, stable, temporary environment to children who are removed from their parents or a caregiver due to suspected abuse or neglect.

“One success story that stands out involves a 3-month-old and a 2½- year-old,” said Ewing. “A Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived on campus with the two children after pulling over the children’s mothers, finding that they were under the influence of a controlled substance and therefore risked their child’s safety. Neither mother had any necessary supplies to care for the children, so the deputy brought them to the Children’s Emergency Shelter. The team immediately sprang into action, caring for the children and locating relatives who could provide care.” The Emergency Shelter provided supplies and support to the relatives, where the children remain safely today.

“Children’s Square U.S.A. greatly appreciates United Way of the Midlands’ support for this program, and it will positively impact many lives, thanks to all who contributed,” Ewing said.

About United Way of the Midlands:

For nearly 100 years, United Way of the Midlands (UWM) has served the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro by bridging the business and not-for-profit sectors to create a Circle of Support that helps our neighbors overcome difficult challenges and start building a better future. UWM’s funded programs and direct services address social and economic disparities and meet families’ essential needs such as healthy food, safe and stable housing, physical and mental health services, career preparation and job training. For more information visit, www.unitedwaymidlands.org.

About Children’s Square U.S.A.:

Children's Square U.S.A., headquartered in Council Bluffs, IA, was founded by Rev. J.G. and Florence Lemen in 1882. The Lemen’s opened their home to children of all faiths and backgrounds and saw the potential in all children. Today, our organization practices that same philosophy--we welcome all children and families into our services and employment. We believe in the beauty of diversity and equality for all people.

Along with the main campus in Council Bluffs, IA, Children’s Square also has an Omaha, NE, office that focuses on foster care and outpatient counseling. Daily Children’s Square helps over 1,000 children and families through multiple programs such as childcare, counseling services, emergency shelter services, special education programs, residential treatment for children and adolescents experiencing severe emotional disorders, and aftercare services for youth aging out of the foster system. Additionally, Children’s Square recruits, trains, and supports resource families that provide foster, adoptive and relative care throughout Southwest Iowa and the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro. For more information, please visit our website at childrenssquare.org.