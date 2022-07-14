On-The-Go Yoghurt Market to Drive Market Growth at 6.4% CAGR by 2022-2032 | Future Market Insights Inc.
On-The-Go Yoghurt Market Growth Analysis, Varieties And Analysis Of Key Players – Forecasts To 2032NEWARK, NEWARK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On-The-Go Yoghurt Market is anticipated to increase a CAGR of 6.4% (2022-2032), reaching a value of about US$ 82,702.4 Mn by 2032. Increasing busy and hectic lifestyle is major factor driving demand for healthy on-the-go products including on-the-go yogurt which offers nutrients, vitamins and calcium for healthy lifestyle. On-the-go yogurt is available in various packaging such as pouch, bottle, cups etc. which makes it popular amongst children as well as working professionals.
Growing demand for on-the-go yogurt is also responsible for growing packaging industry which manufactures novel packaging for yogurts and makes it easy for consumers to take it on-the-go. Increasing number of working women is also becoming a major market driver for increasing demand of on-the-go yogurt for fulfilling the requirement of vitamins and other nutrients.
On-the-go yogurt market is further segmented on the basis of its type as flavored and non-flavored. Consumption trend for on-the-go yogurt in flavored form is more as compared to non-flavored on-the-go yogurt as a result of improved taste and flavor. Thus market demand for flavored on-the –go yogurt segment is higher. Manufacturers are increasing production of flavored on-the-go yogurt to cater with growing demand in global market.
On-the-go yogurt market is segmented on the basis of distribution channel as supermarket/ hypermarket, retail shops, online shops and others. Due to increasing busy and hectic lifestyles consumers are preferring online shopping to save time and hence mans are making product available through various online channels. Supermarkets/ hypermarkets and retail shops are distribution segments growing rapidly as compared to online stores for on-the-go yogurt market as a result of easy availability and convenient buying options.
Market Drivers and Trends:
Increasing awareness of health benefits associated with it on-the-go yoghurt is trending in global market. On-the-go yogurt contains calcium, vitamins and other beneficial nutrients which makes it popular in health conscious consumers. Easy availability of on-the-go yogurt in retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarkets is also one of the factor driving market demand. Increasing number of consumers with busy and hectic lifestyles is factor driving market demand for on-the-go yogurt in working professionals.
On-the-go yogurt is available in different flavours which makes it popular in children for healthy consumption in turn fueling growth of global market. Increasing number of working women and various health benefits associated with yogurt products are other factors expected to contribute to significant growth of the market over the forecast period.
On-the-go yoghurt Market Key Players:
Some of the key players in the on-the-go yoghurt market include Origin Food Group, LLC, The Nemours Foundation, Materne North America Corp., B&G Foods, Inc., Chobani, LLC, Alpro UK (Ltd.), Go Greek Yogurt, Sprout Organic Foods etc.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
On-the-go yoghurt Market Segments
On-the-go yoghurt Market Dynamics
Historical Actual Market Size, 2015 – 2016
On-the-go yoghurt Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
On-the-go yoghurt Market Supply & Demand Value Chain
On-the-go yoghurt Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
On-the-go yoghurt Players Competition & Companies involved
On-the-go yoghurt Market Technology
On-the-go yoghurt Market Value Chain
On-the-go yoghurt Market Drivers and Restraints
Key Segments Profiled in the On-The-Go Yoghurt Market Survey
By Type:
Flavoured
Non-Flavoured
By Packaging Type:
Pouch
Bottle
Cup
By Distribution Channel:
Supermarket/ Hypermarket
Retail Shops
Online Shops
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
Japan
The Middle East and Africa
