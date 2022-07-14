Catfish Angling is a Summertime Staple

Catfishing provides great opportunities for new and experienced anglers, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“If you are looking for a way to get everyone outside for the summer, make plans to take them angling for catfish. The gear you need is relatively simple, and it is a great way to introduce someone new to fishing, especially kids,” says Scott Robinson, WRD Fisheries Management Chief. “Bonus points because catfish are a species found throughout Georgia, meaning that angling opportunities are plentiful.”

Georgia’s public waterways are home to several species of catfish, including channel, white, blue, flathead and bullheads (consisting of several similar species – yellow, brown, snail, spotted and flat). While you may not catch them often, the larger species, like blue catfish, can sometimes reach monster weights in excess of 100 pounds – and that’s no tall fish tale!

What to Use:

If targeting channel and white catfish, fisheries biologists recommend eight to 14-pound test line and medium-sized hooks (size 2 to 1/0) under a bobber or fished on the bottom. Best baits for channel, bullheads and white catfish are worms, liver, live minnows, shrimp, cut bait and stink bait.

For anglers trying to land a large blue or flathead catfish, heavy tackle is a must – large spinning or casting tackle with at least 20 to 50-pound test braid or monofilament line, large hooks (3/0 to 8/0), and heavy weights (1-5 oz) to keep bait on the bottom. Flatheads are ambush predators that prey heavily upon fish, so live or freshly killed fish used as bait will increase your chances. Similarly, freshly caught gizzard shad increases your chances of reeling in a giant blue catfish.

Other methods for catching catfish include trotlines, limb lines, and jug-lines. More info on the regulations relative to these methods can be found in the 2022 Georgia Sportfishing Regulations Book found at georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.

Where to Look:

In general, anglers should target rocky shorelines, rip-rap areas, points and outside bends of rivers or the submerged river channel. Catfish will stay in deep areas or “holes” during the day before roaming the shallows at night for food. When fishing rivers during the day, anglers should look to deep holes containing rocky or woody cover. During dawn, dusk and at night, anglers should concentrate on shallow sandbars, flats, and shoals near the deep holes fished during the day. Catfish, especially flatheads, love holding near downed trees, so look for these on outside bends.

Georgia’s Public Fishing Areas (georgiawildlife.com/allpfas) are great places to target channel catfish, especially as most of them are open 24 hours a day year-round. Looking for additional locations? Check out the Fishing Forecasts webpage at georgiawildlife.com/fishing-forecasts.

When to Go:

Though most species of catfish are active throughout the day, the best summer fishing is at dusk and during the night. Catfish can be caught year-round, with the best bite typically from early spring through the peak of summer. Be prepared to fish multiple areas and if you don’t get a bite within 30 minutes, just try another until you find some fish.

Need a license before you go? Visit GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com to purchase a license online or to view a list of retail license vendors or buy a license by phone at 1-800-366-2661.

For more information on fishing in Georgia, visit georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources.

