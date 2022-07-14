Sequentur Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence in IT Help Services
Sequentur LLC, an IT managed service provider, announced today its 15th anniversary of providing world-class IT support, delivered by experienced engineers.CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Throughout his nine years as a senior systems engineer at a top IT consulting firm, Sequentur CEO Roman Gruzdev observed shortcomings in the industry, particularly a disconnect between IT services and clients’ business goals as well as a lack of commitment to customer service. Recognizing these deficiencies and having the industry knowledge to fix them, Gruzdev saw an opportunity to improve business practices and founded Sequentur in 2007.
“We are thrilled to be celebrating our 15th anniversary,” said Gruzdev. “I founded this company to provide top-notch customer service and IT support for clients’ networks and their users, in order to give them the ability to focus on what is most important – their business.”
Gruzdev credits Sequentur’s consistent growth and success to its dedicated employees, well-trained tech team, experienced executive suite and loyal customers. The company plans to continue growing by increasing its client and team base. This will be achieved by generating a managed IT services culture that is personalized and treats clients and staff as family, ensuring they are secure, engaged, and efficient.
“We are proud of our work partnering with clients to advance their businesses and improve their efficiency,” said Gruzdev. “Thanks to our committed employees and clients, we’ve had a great first 15 years and look forward to celebrating more milestones ahead.”
###
About Sequentur LLC
Founded in 2007, Sequentur is a managed IT service provider providing robust, reliable, and secure on-premises and remote managed services. Sequentur partners with clients to create a corporate world where IT is not just another expense, but an essential tool of continued advancement and efficiency.
Eli Player
Sequentur LLC
+1 703-260-1133
eplayer@sequentur.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other