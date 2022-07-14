Cyprus Credit Union ($1.5B assets – 125,000 Members) Hires Insuritas to Launch Digital Insurance Agency

Focus will be on Rapidly Building a new Source of Recurring, Non-Interest Income

EAST WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Insuritas announces it has been hired by Cyprus Credit Union, West Jourdan UT to install its award-winning full-service digital insurance agency platform. The insurance agency will be owned by the Credit Union, embedded inside the Credit Union’s ecosystem, and will be engineered to offer a full-service insurance agency solution to their retail and commercial members. With the partnership, the Credit Union will be able to offer its members the auto, home, and commercial insurance products they purchase every year while deepening wallet share and building an important source of annuitizing non-interest income.

“We’re delighted to partner with Cyprus Credit Union to provide a full-service, digitally powered insurance agency for the credit union and its customers,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through our embedded insurance agency as a service, the credit union will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their members’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.”

The agency will feature a variety of insurance services, including home, renter’s, auto, pet, identity theft, travel and professional liability insurance, among others. The company partners with more than 40 carriers to ensure appropriate coverage at a competitive price. The agency is scheduled to open this fall.

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas ‘Embedded Agency as a Service’ platform is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 11 million customers nationally, empowering financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.

About Cyprus Credit Union

With 20 branches located along the Wasatch Front, we work to serve the needs of our members. Our extensive network of ATMs provides free, convenient access to more than 30,000 locations nationwide. Our participation in the Shared Branching Network allows our members to access their Cyprus accounts from almost anywhere in the United States. As we look toward the future, we remain dedicated to providing the best financial solutions, products, and resources to our members. We truly mean it when we say “your future is our future.” For more information, visit www.cypruscu.com

