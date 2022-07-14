Global Lip Care Market 2022 - 2028 : Increased awareness of the need to protect lips from excessive sun exposure

Market Size – USD 2,960.0 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.9%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global lip care market size was USD 2,960.0 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising awareness of healthcare and grooming among both male and female customers are key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the market to some extent. The need for the product is estimated to grow due to rising lip care issues such as darkening, chapping, dividing, and wrinkles brought on by allergies, dehydration, vitamin, and nutritional shortages, sun damage, and other factors. The market is expected to continue to be driven by growing awareness of the advantages of using skin and lip protection products.

Lip care products are primarily used by women, however, due to a growing trend in male grooming, the market has experienced a considerable increase in male interest. Long-term, uncovered exposure to sunlight can cause actinic cheilitis, wrinkles, and accelerated aging of the lips. Customers' demand for lip care products that provide sun protection has increased as a result of this. A larger consumer base has been created as a result of these producers' increasing focus on product innovations, the development of long-term and quicker formulae, and appealing product lines for teenagers.

Smoking cigarettes is a bad habit that damages lips and causes specific issues like discoloration, chapping, and wrinkles. This is just one of several significant variables driving demand for lip care products. Lip care product manufacturers invest in R&D to provide creative products that can meet changing client needs, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Top Profiled in the Global Lip Care Market Report

• Avon Products, Inc.

• Beiersdorf AG

• Revlon Consumer Products Corporation

• Unilever plc

• Kao Corporation

• Bayer AG

Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Lip Balm

• Lip Butter

• Lip Conditioner

• Lip Scrub

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Medicated & Therapeutic

• Sun Protection

• Non-Medicated

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

• Drug Stores

• Specialty Stores

• Online Stores

Price Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Premium

• Medium

• Low

Packaging Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• Stick Packaging

• Tube Packaging

• Cosmetic Packaging

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

Key Takeaways of the Global Lip Care Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Lip Care industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Global Lip Care Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Global Lip Care Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

