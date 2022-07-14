Social Media Analytics Market 2022-2028 : Growing need for social media measurement to improve consumer experience

Market Size – USD 8.98 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 23.3%, Market Trends – Extensive adoption of smartphones.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global social media analytics market is forecast to reach USD 59.42 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The increasing need for understanding consumer needs and market trends is one of the major factors driving the market growth. The extensive adoption of smartphones, along with the popularity of social media, will also boost the growth of the market in the coming years. Social media has undoubtedly transformed the way of marketing and promoting businesses. Analytics in social media provides the opportunity to distribute targeted messages through plenty of tools and channels. To reach the full potential of a business, they must understand the opinions and preferences of the target audience.

Top Profiled in the Social Media Analytics Market Report

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce

• Adobe Systems Incorporated

• SAS Institute Inc

• Talkwalker Inc

Market Segmentation:

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Solutions

• Services

o Managed services

o Professional services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Sales & marketing

• Customer experience management

• Competitive intelligence

• Risk management & fraud detection

• Public safety & law enforcement

• Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• On-premises

• Cloud

Analytics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Predictive analytcis

• Prescriptive analytics

• Diagnostic analytics

• Descriptive analytics

Vertical Insight Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Banking, financing services & insurance

• Telecommunication & IT

• Retail & E-commerce

• Healthcare & lifesciences

• Government & defence

• Media & entertainment

• Travel & hospitality

• Other industry vertical

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

