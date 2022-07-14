Public Relations Advantages According To Ronn Torossian

NEW YORK, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ronn Torossian, founder of 5WPR says plenty of people around the world aren't sure of what public relations really means, and even fewer people have a general idea of how important it is in terms of business. There are plenty of different definitions regarding the term and each one has its own value and can be used relatively equally depending on what the company is trying to do. However, it's important to note that public relations is a developing field and overall industry, and these days one of the only criteria for what public relations really is and where it begins or ends is in terms of its activities. Put simply, public relations is the strategic communication process that's able to create mutually beneficial relationships between companies and the public. It's also one of the best ways for companies to create a great public reputation through communication efforts and many companies have started investing a lot of time and effort into staying on top of the right public relations strategies and tactics. The public image of a company makes up over 60% of its value and when a company's reputation starts breaking down, it can end up affecting the entire corporate existence of a business. In fact, it takes up to seven years for a company to overcome a situation that has resulted in a negative reputation which is why it's essential for companies to start investing in the right public relations strategies and campaigns to maintain and improve their positive relationship with the target audience.

Function

Torossian adds that public relations efforts are quite different from marketing and advertising because through public relations companies aren't creating advertising campaigns or marketing strategies. All in all, the key role of public relations is for a company to promote itself through editorial content that appears in newspapers, websites, magazines, TV programs, news outlets, and blogs. By using free, and earned media for promotional efforts, companies get a lot of benefits and opportunities. That's because this type of promotional effort gives companies third-party validation which means it won't be perceived by the public with any skepticism or mistrust. The function of public relations efforts includes anticipating, interpreting, and analyzing the opinion of the target audience toward a business and creating strategies that use free and earned media to influence those opinions. It's also tasked with creating speeches, press releases, and various strategies that will support the company's promotional efforts and handling and managing the social media presence of a business. Public relations also plan and execute any media relations events or special public outreach efforts, and advises companies and their employees regarding policies, any course of action during difficult times, and the responsibilities of the business. Additionally, public relations efforts are able to deal with legislative agencies and government on behalf of the business, as well as any other organizations or public groups with regard to legislation and policies.

Types

Public relations efforts can be divided into seven different types which include internal relations which deal with counseling any company and its employees regarding the policies, the responsibilities of the employees, and the company's overall responsibilities, courses of action, and cooperation with the employees during product launches or events. Then there are investor relations which deal with handling events regarding investors, handling those investors and any analysts, as well as any media queries or complaints, and releasing regulatory filings and financial reports. Then there are media relations which are aimed at establishing positive relationships with journalists, reporters, and various media organizations and providing them with resources or with information. Government relations are aimed at representing a company to the government in terms of the business fulfilling various policies like consumer protection, fair competition, employee protection, and corporate social responsibility. Next, there are customer relations which have to do with handling the relationship that a company has with its target audience and its customers. Customer relations also deals with market research and learning more about the attitudes, interests, values, and priorities of the target audience of a business and creating strategies that will influence all of those through various communication channels and media. Through community relations, companies can utilize public relations to handle the social aspect of a business and develop a positive reputation in its niche which can be anything from education to retail to environmental protection, and more. Finally, the last type of public relations is marketing communication which is aimed at supporting the company's marketing efforts regarding brand awareness, positioning, image, and any product launches or special campaigns.

Advantages

Ronn Torossian adds that companies should be investing in public relations because it can provide them with a number of different advantages including increasing a company's reach. With the help of a great public relations campaign companies can attract a lot of journalists, reporters, and news outlets in general which can talk about the business and expose its brand and content to a larger target audience. Additionally, this type of communication can help companies better utilize specific organic touch points with the target audience that they aren't able to utilize otherwise. Public relations also helps companies build credibility with the target audience because most customers tend to trust any promotional messages that they see from trusted third-party sources a lot more compared to the advertising efforts of companies themselves. Another advantage of public relations is the fact that it provides better communication and the ability to provide the public with more information compared to other forms of communication efforts, and it's also very cost-effective in regard to reaching large audiences in comparison to any paid promotional efforts a company can pursue.

