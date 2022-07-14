Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market is Slated to Grow at Approximately 7.7% CAGR Throughout the Forecast Period by 2030

Cleanroom Disposable Gloves Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cleanroom disposable gloves market generated $1.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rapid increase in demand from large customer base, implementation of government regulation for safety measures and product immutable factors the growth of the global cleanroom disposable gloves market. However, increase in the use of robots in the semiconductor industry hinders the market to some extent. On the other hand, the development of the pharmaceutical industry presents new opportunities in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for cleanroom disposable gloves from the pharmaceutical & medical devices sector and hospitals.

• However, procurement of raw materials was challenging, owing to disruptions in the supply chain.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cleanroom disposable gloves market based on material type, end use, and region.

Based on end user, the semiconductors industry segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly one-fourth of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the hospitals segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on material type, the natural rubber gloves segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the neoprene gloves segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly half of the global cleanroom disposable gloves market, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global cleanroom disposable gloves market analyzed in the research include Dia Rubber Co. Ltd.; Asiatic Fiber Corporation; Woojin ACT Co. Ltd., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Riverstone Holdings Ltd., Careplus Group Berhad, UG Healthcare Corporation, Nitritex Limited, Valutek, and Jiujiang Haorui Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.

