(Video) Mrs. Rajavi’s Message to #Iranians’ demonstration in Brussels

Maryam Rajavi: with your round-the-clock efforts, you, and other conscientious people exposed the scandalous conspiracy internationally in a short period of time. You are indeed an extension of the rebellions and Resistance Units on the world stage. Mrs. Rajavi: In the face of Iranians’ solidarity in Belgium, and your global front, the advocates of appeasement and back-door deals have now turned the hostage-taking of Belgian citizens in Iran into a tactic against victims of terrorism. The Iranian Resistance announced 70 days ago that the Swedish government must confront the regime’s extortion and blackmail in the case of Ahmadreza Jalali by immediately launching the prosecution of Raisi, the henchman of 1988. Mrs. Rajavi extended her sincere gratitude to the Belgian judges for their investigation of the case of the regime’s terrorist diplomat and vote for his conviction. She also thanked the parties for their brave opposition to the treaty with the mullahs.

Maryam Rajavi: The prosecution of Raisi, in 1988, for committing crimes against humanity, and genocide. The Belgian government should have done the same.

Maryam Rajavi: The united front of Iranians clearly showed that they will not rest when freedom, democracy, and human rights are sacrificed, and justice and the rule of law are trampled upon.” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, July 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dealing with the regime over hostages is one step forward, 100 steps back, and every European and American citizen in Iran is also a potential hostageIn a video message to the many Iranians who protested in Brussels this morning against the disgraceful treaty with the clerical regime, Mrs. Maryam Rajavi , the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) , said: The treaty’s actual substance and name amount to granting impunity to the religious fascism’ terrorism and to the mullahs, who were about to carry out a mass killing in Paris, marking the biggest terrorist incident in Europe.However, with your round-the-clock efforts, you, and other conscientious people exposed the scandalous conspiracy internationally in a short period of time. You are indeed an extension of the rebellions and Resistance Units on the world stage.Mrs. Rajavi added: The united front of Iranians clearly showed that they will not rest when freedom, democracy, and human rights are sacrificed, and justice and the rule of law are trampled upon.The NCRI President-elect underscored: The campaign against appeasing the unbridled terrorism of the ruling mullahs, just like the campaign to expose their secret nuclear facilities and projects, is not only defending the Iranian people’s highest interests but also is a great service to global peace and security, especially as it relates to bombing peaceful gatherings and protecting the lives and safety of the people of Europe.Referring to the broad global front against this dirty deal, which includes international jurists, American senators and congressmen, Nobel laureates, parliamentary groups from different countries, and prominent European and American figures, Mrs. Rajavi said: In the face of Iranians’ solidarity in Belgium, your campaign, and your global front, the advocates of appeasement and back-door deals have now turned the hostage-taking of Belgian citizens in Iran into a tactic against victims of terrorism.And instead of adopting a stronger stance against the executioners, they want to appease them with the victims’ blood.Pinning hope on the release of a Belgian hostage in Iran is one step forward and 100 steps back because, in the future, no one will be safe. Every European and American citizen in Iran is also a potential hostage.The Iranian Resistance announced 70 days ago that the Swedish government must confront the regime’s extortion and blackmail in the case of Ahmadreza Jalali by immediately launching the prosecution of Raisi, the henchman of the 1988 massacre , for committing crimes against humanity, war crimes, and genocide.Mrs. Rajavi asked: "What should be done if tomorrow, the mullahs blackmail all the people of Europe with the threat of a nuclear bomb? Should it kneel and surrender?"She added: "Where are the lessons and experiences of appeasing and going to war against Hitler, the Holocaust, and the gas chambers? The regime’s overthrow and the establishment of democracy and people’s sovereignty are the tasks of the Iranian people and the Iranian Resistance. We have never asked this from anyone else, and we never will. But since half a century ago, from the time of the Shah, we have asked to not take sides with dictatorship because overthrowing religious fascism is inevitable. We have been asking, and still, ask you to not be on the side of the dictatorship."Mrs. Rajavi extended her sincere gratitude to the Belgian judges for their endeavors to investigate the case of the regime’s terrorist diplomat and vote for his conviction. She also thanked the parties and representatives of the Belgian Parliament for their brave opposition to the disgraceful treaty with the mullahs.

But since half a century ago, since the time of the Shah, Iranian people have been asking, and still, ask you to not be on the side of the dictatorship.