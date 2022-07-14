Global Industrial Robotics Market to Garner USD 88.55 Billion by 2030, Outlines a Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Surge in demand for industrial robots from manufacturing and electronics industries and increase in investment in industrial automation to develop automated robots drive the global industrial robotics market growth.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global industrial robotics market garnered USD 32.32 billion in 2021, and is expected to garner USD 88.55 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 12.1% from 2022 to 2030. The research analyzes the key segments, highlights current trends, and presents the estimations for the coming years to help market players, investors, startups, and stakeholders in taking necessary decisions for the business growth.

Collating the entire information in 459 pages along with 382 tables and 358 figures, the report aims to outline the statistics and data that would help market players in strengthening their presence and adopt strategies to expand into different regions. The research also provides the Covid-19 impact analysis and outlines how the pandemic made an impact on the global industrial robotics market size.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 32.32 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 88.55 billion CAGR 12.1% No. of Pages 459 Tables 382 Figures 358 Segments covered Type, End User, Function, and Geography. Drivers Surge in demand for industrial robots from manufacturing and electronics industries Increase in investment in industrial automation to develop automated robots Opportunities The emergence of Industry 4.0 Rise in investments in research and development activities in robotics

The report is a valuable source of information regarding driving factors, restraining factors, and opportunities lying ahead in the global industrial robotics market. As per the report, surge in demand for industrial robots from manufacturing and electronics industries and increase in investment in industrial automation to develop automated robots drive the growth of the global industrial robotics market. However, high initial investment and rise in maintenance costs are the restraining factors of the market.

Emphasizing on the opportunities that will impact the overall industrial robotics market size, the Lead Analyst for the ICT & Media category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, highlighted, “The emergence of Industry 4.0 will make a considerable impact in the coming years across the world. Moreover, rise in investments in research and development activities in industrial robots will assist the industrial sector in increasing efficiency of processes and lower down the costs of operation. This, in turn, will provide opportunities in the next few years.”

The report provides an extensive segmentation of the global industrial robotics market based on type, end user, function, and geography. This analysis is presented with the help of tabular and graphical representation and helpful in determining largest revenue generating segments throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes the sub-segments of each key segment. Based on type, the report sub-segments the market into articulated, cartesian, cylindrical, SCARA, and others. On the basis of end user, the report further classifies the market into automotive, chemical, electrical & electronics, machinery, rubber & plastics, food & beverages, metals, precision & optics, and others. Based on function, the report sub-divides the market into soldering and welding, assembling & disassembling, materials handling, milling, painting and dispensing, cutting and processing and others.

Based on region, the research sub-segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. Based on the report, North America accounted for the highest revenue share of the global industrial robotics market in 2021, and will maintain its dominance during the forecast period, 2022–2030. This is attributed to rise in wages of workers and massive adoption of robots in different industries including healthcare, entertainment, and education. Moreover, military modernization and hardware upgrades are major factors behind this growth. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific will grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to inclination toward automation in countries including China, Japan, and India along with surge in investments in advanced tools and hardware.

The report analyzes each region and country based on segments and their sub-segments. This analysis is also presented with the help of tables and figures to raise the level of understanding and guide market players and investors toward devising the strategies to make their mark in the global industrial robotics industry.

The report provides a competitive scenario of the global industrial robotics market. Moreover, it provides the analysis of leading market players based on products portfolio, strategic moves and developments, and primary competitors. Leading market players analyzed in the research include ABB, Omron, Fanuc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso Corporation, Krones AG, Brenton, LLC, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, and Fanuc Corporation. They adopted various strategies such as new product launches, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and others to consolidate their position across the global market. The research highlights the detailed scenario.

