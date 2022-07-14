Mouth Freshener Market is anticipated to reach US$ 33,436.16 Million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Growing Oral Hygiene Awareness to Drive Market Growth: Global Mouth Fresheners Market to Thrive at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2022-2032. The Asia Pacific region is projected to see considerable growth in the mouth fresheners market due growing consumption of smokeless tobacco such as dip, snuff and chewing

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a latest report by FMI, the global mouth freshener market size is expected to be worth US$ 18,150.3 million in 2022 and US$ 33,436.16 million by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.3 percent from 2022 to 2032.



Globally, the rise in oral hygiene awareness among adults and youth is propelling the global mouth freshener market share. Tobacco, smoking, and alcohol use can lead to mouth problems like foul breath and discolored teeth. These are important elements driving the demand for mouth freshener, which is expected to increase future sales of mouth fresheners.

In addition, innovative packaging designs and materials, such as flip-top base packaging or sliding door type packaging, are among the most recent trends in the mouth freshener market.

Increased product portfolios and the adoption of various marketing methods are expected to boost the demand for mouth fresheners during the forecast period. Furthermore, sugar-free mouth fresheners from mouth freshener manufacturers are popular among health-conscious clients, as a result, the sales of mouth fresheners are predicted to increase.

Caffeine, ginseng, and guarana, among other ingredients, have been introduced to gum, breath fresheners, and mint, which are driving growth in the mouth freshener market share.

Customers in nations such as India also like to use mouthwash after meals. The availability of a diverse selection of mouth fresheners is expected to promote mouth freshener market expansion in the near future.

However, government regulations and interventions are expected to limit the growth of the mouth freshener market during the projected period of 2022-2032. While the negative consequences of mouth freshener intake are expected to hinder the mouth freshener market growth.

Key mouth fresheners manufacturers are introducing new tastes such as mint, fruit, menthol, herbs, and spices due to the sheer increasing demand for mouth fresheners. These facts indicate a profitable prospect for the global mouth freshener industry.

Key Takeaways from Mouth Freshener Market Study

Mint candy is one of the most popular mouth fresheners, accounting for 39% of the market in 2021. One of the primary factors driving the segment's growth is the product's widespread availability in various countries.

The retail outlets sector is likely to maintain its dominance in the mouth fresheners market in terms of market share.

North America maintained its 44 percent market share in 2021 and is predicted to grow fast.

Due to the high demand and use of alcohol and tobacco, the United States accounts for the majority of the mouth fresheners market in North America and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3.6 percent over the projected period.

Asia Pacific is predicted to see considerable growth in the mouth fresheners market due to growing consumption of smokeless tobacco such as dip, snuff, snus, and chewing. Furthermore, the sweet consuming tradition adopted by nations such as India, Nepal, and Pakistan during festivals and occasions contributes to higher sales of mouth fresheners.





“Increasing awareness about oral care, as well as rising cigarette and alcohol consumption, are expected to drive demand for mouth fresheners throughout the forecast period. This factor is projected to increase the sales of mouth fresheners, hence fueling the growth of the mouth freshener market.”- Future Market Insights Analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The global mouth freshener market is highly fragmented. Due to the low cost of production, the mouth freshener market is seeing an increase in the number of small vendors.

Mouth freshener market players are significantly contributing to market growth by adopting various tactics such as merger and acquisition, expansion, new marketing approaches, investment for small businesses, and new product releases to stay competitive in the industry.

For example, Perfetti Van Melle-owned brand Mentos announced in 2018 the launch of new Mentos CleanBreath hard mints, which will provide clean and fresh breath for approximately 30 minutes.

The following companies are among the major players in the global mouth freshener market: Kraft Foods Inc., Perfetti Van Melle, Lotte, Haribo GmbH & co., Midas Care, Dabur Binaca, and Cadbury Trebor Basset.

Key Segments

By Type:

Mouth Sprays

Breath Strips

Flavored Candles

Chewing Gums

Others





By Distribution Channel:

Sugar-free

Conventional

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA





Recent Developments in Mouth Freshener Market:

July 15th, 2021- Ferndale Confectionery, a key player in the global mouth freshener market, constructed a new factory in Ballarat.

Colgate-Palmolive Company introduced Colgate Plax liquid mouth freshener, which was well received by consumers and contributed significantly to total growth.

In October 2018, Tom's of Maine postponed the release of its new silly strawberry natural mouthwash for youngsters.

Colgate has announced that their CBD product line, which includes mouthwash, toothpaste, and dental floss, will be available in February 2020.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

Read More TOC

