Identity as a Service Market 2021 : Report Position, Recent Developments, Trends and Future Forecast Until 2028

Increasingly stringent regulations for data protection and rising adoption of multi-cloud computing systems are key factors driving global IDaaS market growth

IDaaS Market Size – USD 3.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.7%, Market Trends – Increasing interconnectivity due to increasing IoT and BYOD trends across sectors

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IDaaS market size reached USD 3.41 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global IDaaS market revenue growth rate is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasingly stringent regulations for data protection. Rising adoption of multi-cloud computing systems is also expected to boost revenue growth of the global IDaaS market. Increasing interconnectivity due to increasing IoT and BYOD trends across industries is expected to augment growth of the global IDaaS market going ahead.

There has been numerous research and development activities are underway to enhance IDaaS products and new innovative technologies. The report deals with numerous research objectives, investments plans, business strategies, import-export scenario, and supply-demand scenario. To help in strategic planning, key stakeholders can use the tables and figures from this report to gather statistics. It provides insights into key production, revenue and consumption trends for players in order to increase sales and growth within the global IDaaS Market.

The plant factory market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors' approaches.

IDaaS Market: Analysis by focusing on Competitive landscape and Key Developments

Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Capgemini SE, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Okta, Inc., OneLogin, Inc., Jumio Corporation, and JumpCloud, Inc.

Access the full study findings here: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/idaas-market

The research then uncovers market opportunities that are simple and gives the business valuable information that will help it thrive in the global IDaaS market. The report contains detailed information on the factors that will increase the market's growth over the next few years, from 2021-2028. The report discusses market segmentation, key players and types of applications, as well as rapid growth in key markets.

key findings from the report suggest

The private segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption private based IDaaS solutions by end-users is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment.

Provisioning segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period as it is one of most important components for access rights enforcement and compliance.

Increasing incidence of cyberattacks on government entities to access confidential information is expected to drive revenue growth of the public sector segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution during the forecast period.

The report further divides the IDaaS market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the IDaaS market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IDaaS market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Password Management

Multifactor Authentication

Single Sign-On

Directory Services

Audit, Compliance & Governance

Provisioning

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Public Sector

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

The study segments the IDaaS industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2021 – 2028 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

