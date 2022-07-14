BenQ Projector Daily Maintenance Tips
But still, users will run into some issues during daily use, this writing will introduce some tips that would solve most BenQ projector's common problems.NEW YORK, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BenQ is well-known projector manufacturer worldwide, Its projectors are built with good quality and excellent performance. It’s easy to find out that many of the best portable projector 2022 are BenQ models.
But still, users will run into some issues during daily use, such as BenQ projector not turning on, this writing will introduce some simple tips that would solve most BenQ projector's common problems.
1. Replace the bulb
All series of home/commercial projectors are equipped with SmartEco intelligent energy-saving technology, which can make the projector lamp operate more intelligently, and automatically adjust the lamp usage mode according to the changes of the environment and projection content. good image performance. According to the change of content and the switching of signal elements, it can automatically adjust the power consumption of the lamp to ensure the most energy saving and provide the best contrast image, saving up to 70% lamp power.
2. Do I need to replace the chip?
BenQ projector adopts DLP optical imaging technology developed by Texas Instruments Semiconductor, and its digital micromirror device DMD chip can last up to 100,000 hours. After a long time of use, it is found that the brightness has deteriorated, and only the lamp needs to be replaced, and the obtained projection effect is almost the same as the new one.
3. Clean and replace the filter
Why is my projector so loud? It’s probably because the filter gets stuck with dirt. Compared with LCD projectors, the filter needs to be cleaned regularly, and the filter needs to be replaced after a certain number of hours. DLP projectors are available in a closed optomechanical design and do not have a filter device, so there is no need to incur the maintenance cost of replacing the filter, and it also avoids other potential hazards associated with cleaning and replacing the filter.
Bill Newman
M&L Technology Co., Ltd
+1 626-206-6017
email us here