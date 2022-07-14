AbbVie/Roche’s Venclexta is Set to Remain the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Drugs Market Leader | GlobalData Plc

Venclexta will continue to grow during the forecast period, securing its market-leading position despite heavy competition

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) – Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029” report offered by GlobalData provides an overview of AML including epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines. Additionally, the report analyses topline AML market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.



The sales of AML therapeutics totaled $1.4 billion in 2019. The AML market is anticipated to experience growth at a CAGR of more than 13% by 2029. The global market growth is driven by the launch of 16 new pipeline agents in the 7MM and 12 in China, by the introduction of currently US-exclusive agents in the 5EU and Asia, and by label expansions in the US.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Drivers

The introduction of 16 new branded agents in the 7MM and 12 in China during the forecast period will greatly expand the size of the global market.

The exceptional commercial success of Venclexta with further label expansion in all countries, making it the global standard of care (SOC) for elderly patients without IDH1/2 mutations receiving firstline therapy.

The recent rise in biomarker testing in Japan and China will allow the gradual adoption of premium-priced FLT3 inhibitors and IDH1/2 inhibitors, resulting in more personalized AML care globally.



Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market - Unmet Needs and Opportunities Assessment

In the AML market, the level of unmet need is high, with key opinion leaders (KOLs) pointing out that a high level of unmet need is present across the entire field. The existing drugs can readily offer complete remissions in young patients, which however do not always translate to long-term survival, due to the poor prognosis of the high-risk cytogenetics group and due to graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) or other transplant-related complications. The vast majority of patients, particularly elderly patients or patients with secondary AML, ultimately relapse after therapy, even after allogeneic transplant, and are the two patient populations in dire need of better outcomes. Furthermore, the elderly population needs safer compounds that are more conveniently administered, consequently reducing hospital visits. Thus, overall in this market, there is certainly room for new entrants provided that they can demonstrate effective long-term disease control.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market - Pipeline Assessment

Given the high level of unmet need, a new agent that is effective in AML could easily demand premium pricing. GlobalData views the pipeline as strong, with 16 promising candidates in late-stage development. Regulatory approval of new agents, as well as label expansion of previously approved ones, is expected to significantly erode market share from generic chemotherapy over the forecast period. Many late-stage pipeline drugs are also in early-stage development for additional AML patient segments, in order to maximize their revenue. As a result, global AML sales are projected to grow sharply across the forecast period to 2029.

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market - Competitive Landscape

In the low-intensity first-line space, Venclexta is set to remain the market leader, followed closely by the launch of cusatuzumab, which is of high expected clinical and commercial potential. The intensive induction space will see significant adoption of FLT3 inhibitors, with Xospata having both a clinical and commercial advantage over Vanflyta and crenolanib.

Leading Companies in the Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market

Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc

Arog Pharmaceuticals Inc

Delta-Fly Pharma Inc

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc

Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc

Gamida Cell Ltd

Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc

Helsinn Healthcare

Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Report Scope

Overview of acute myeloid leukemia including epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline acute myeloid leukemia market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global acute myeloid leukemia market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track drug sales in the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



Acute Myeloid Leukemia Market Overview

Market Size 2019 $1.4 billion CAGR (2019-2029) >13% Leading Companies Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc, Arog Pharmaceuticals Inc, Delta-Fly Pharma Inc, SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc, Astex Pharmaceuticals Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc, Gamida Cell Ltd, Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc, Helsinn Healthcare, and Others

