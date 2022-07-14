CHIEF RISK OFFICER, BOARD MEMBER, AND QUALIFIED RISK DIRECTOR® CRISTINA MARTINEZ, PH.D. IS REGIONAL DIRECTOR FOR SPAIN
Regional Director for Spain is the first European Regional Director, and will also serve on the DCRO Institute's Stakeholder Supervisory Board.
Cristina's dedication to Spanish, pan-European, and global advancements in the positive governance of risk-taking makes her ideal for these leadership roles with the DCRO Institute.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today that Cristina Martinez, Ph.D., Qualified Risk Director®, has been named DCRO Institute Regional Director for Spain and will become a member of the Stakeholder Supervisory Board for the DCRO Institute.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Cristina serves as the Group Chief Risk Officer for SACYR, one of the world's largest companies dealing in infrastructure development, project management, and services. She is the former Chief Risk Officer for both Campofrio Food Group and Iberia Airlines. Cristina is a former Vice-President and Board member of The Federation of European Risk Management Associations (FERMA) and the co-founder of the Spanish Risk Management Association IGREA. Currently, she serves as a business advisor to the boards and senior management of FERMA and IGREA and the EU insurance regulator, having led risk and insurance functions at large multidisciplinary teams across continents.
Cristina is an award-winning risk and resiliency practitioner, serving as a faculty member of the DCRO Institute, where she teaches resiliency and business continuity. She was given special recognition in 2021 by FERMA for leveraging her expertise in using risk governance as a business transformation catalyst to support the board's focus on strategy, governance, and value creation.
"Cristina has been an enthusiastic advocate for how individuals and organizations transform their embrace of risk-taking for the better," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Her dedication to Spanish, pan-European, and global advancements in the positive governance of risk-taking makes her ideal for these leadership roles with the DCRO Institute."
In her role as Regional Director for Spain, the first of our European Regional Directors, Cristina will lead outreach and engagement to exchanges, regulators, individuals, companies, and prospective partners on behalf of the DCRO Institute. As a member of the DCRO Institute Stakeholder Supervisory Board, she will join that supervisory board's veto review of strategic plans and activities of the organization on behalf of stakeholders.
"What the board thinks about risk is fundamental to transforming how an organization engages it," said Martinez. "Companies are increasingly looking to Qualified Risk Directors® with diverse backgrounds and expertise to provide insight and bring fresh thinking on risk in the boardroom. I am delighted to be part of this global initiative as a Regional Director and a member of the Stakeholder Supervisory Board, helping boards strategically integrate a practical and positive governance of risk and c-level executives to better engage in risk-taking, eventually ascending to important board roles," she continued.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 6122861776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn