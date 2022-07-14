Avastin to Remain Leader in the Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market | GlobalData Plc

Roche’s anti-angiogenesis drug Avastin (bevacizumab) has held a dominant position in the CRC market for many years

The "Colorectal Cancer – Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" market research report offered by GlobalData provides an overview of metastatic colorectal cancer including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines. Additionally, the report analyses topline metastatic colorectal cancer market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.



The sales of CRC therapeutics totaled $7.6 billion in 2018 in the 8MM. The CRC market is anticipated to experience moderate growth at a CAGR of more than 3% by 2028. The global market growth is driven by the anticipated approval and launch of 9 pipeline therapies and label expansion of other agents. The US market will remain the largest market in this space, largely due to the rapid acceptance and reimbursement of premium-priced therapies.

Colorectal Cancer Market Drivers

A growing aging population, which will increase the number of incident cases of CRC

High ACOT of new therapies, partially due to an increase in treatment duration, is attributed to improvements in drug efficacy that extend progression-free survival

Decreasing patient share of cheap, generic chemotherapies, with shares shifting towards expensive branded agents

The high price of biosimilars with relatively low rates of substitution

Launch of first BRAF/MEK/EGFR triplet combination for BRAF V600-mutated mCRC patients





Colorectal Cancer Market - Key Highlights

Avastin to remain leader despite competition from novel mechanisms of action

Unmet need will remain for the identification of new targets and biomarkers of response

CRC pipeline moving towards precision medicine in both the early and metastatic setting

The CRC market is expected to grow due to the incorporation of nine late-stage pipeline agents among the 8MM.

Colorectal Cancer Market - Unmet Needs and Opportunities Assessment

The greatest unmet need within mCRC is the lack of treatment options for RAS-mutated patients. Currently, the majority of patients, particularly RAS mutated patients, receive a limited repertoire of six cytotoxic chemotherapies and anti-angiogenesis agents. Patients can quickly become refractory to treatments, leaving physicians with no other treatment options. Therefore, understanding and overcoming mechanisms of resistance, specifically to anti-angiogenesis and anti-EGFR therapy, is a significant unmet need in CRC. Opportunity remains for novel targeted agents to gain a prime position in the mCRC market if they can be developed for RAS-mutated patients.

Colorectal Cancer Market - Pipeline Assessment

Companies typically target later-lines of treatment, which afford shorter duration times for trials and lower regulatory hurdles due to a higher unmet need. Several pipeline agents are positioned as third or fourth-line treatment options in mCRC. However, this setting is more competitive since the approval of Stivarga and Lonsurf, which are now the SOC for patients who progress after second-line treatment in the US and EU.

Colorectal Cancer Market - Competitive Landscape

Roche is still regarded as the leading pharmaceutical company within the mCRC market based mostly on the strong performance of Avastin, the company’s major asset. Roche is expected to remain a strong player in the mCRC market due to physicians’ familiarity with Avastin and the slow erosion expected from bevacizumab biosimilars, as seen in other markets with biosimilar availability.

Leading Companies in the Colorectal Cancer Market

Roche

Amgen

Eli Lilly

Bayer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck KGaA

Merck & Co

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Taiho



Colorectal Cancer Market Report Scope

Overview of metastatic colorectal cancer including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline metastatic colorectal cancer market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global metastatic colorectal cancer cancer market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track drug sales in the global metastatic colorectal cancer therapeutics market from 2018-2028.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



Colorectal Cancer Market Overview

Market Size 2018 $7.6 billion CAGR (2018-2028) >3% Leading Companies Roche, Amgen, Eli Lilly, Bayer, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck KGaA, Merck & Co, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, and Taiho

