Single-Ply Roofing Market Size 2022-2030 | Rising Demand For Eco-Friendly Roofing Drives Industry Revenue Growth

Rising demand for eco-friendly roofing and benefits associated with single-ply roofing are key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest report by Reports and Data, the global Single-Ply Roofing Market size is expected to reach USD 6,405.49 Million in 2030 and register a CAGR of 6.38% over the forecast period. Single-ply roofing consists of flexible sheets of compounded plastic-derived material that are used to cover and protect flat and low-sloped buildings. These prefabricated membranes are manufactured in a factory under strict quality control requirements and can be attached in a variety of methods. In last few years, single-ply roofing has displaced older materials, such as tarpaper, as go-to roofing material for commercial roofing contractors. Properly installed, single-ply roofing systems offer an advantage over traditional materials due to their strength, flexibility, and high durability.

Key driver for roofing market is ongoing need for revenue-generating activities in building industry, as well as robust expansion of construction sector. For instance, building & construction business in the U.S. has a bright future, with prospects in residential, non-residential, and infrastructure projects. Primary drivers of building & construction industry growth are rising house demand from single-families and expanding infrastructural activities as a result of increased urbanization and population expansion.

Single-ply roofing consists of flexible sheets of compounded plastic-derived material that are used to cover and protect flat and low-sloped buildings. These prefabricated membranes are manufactured in a factory under strict quality control requirements and can be attached in a variety of methods. Concerns about carbon emissions from construction industry have driven global acceptance of green buildings and notion of sustainable construction. For instance, based on studies, buildings are responsible for about 40% of energy consumption and about 36% of CO2 emissions in the European Union.

Key Players:

Major companies in the market report include GAF Materials LLC, Owens Corning, Kingspan Group, PLC, Johns Manville, Carlisle SynTec Systems, Baker Roofing Company, Duro-Last, Inc., and Sika AG

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

• Thermoplastic segment is expected to register relatively faster revenue at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. Thermoplastic membranes are used to include a layer of reinforcement that can provide more stability and strength to roofing. These materials provide a flexible solution to structural movement and thermal shock. Economic costs together with wide-scale benefits make thermoplastic membranes highly preferable among residential and commercial roofing contractors.

• Fully-adhered systems are expected to grow significantly in coming years. These systems are suitable for most applications mainly where improved aesthetics, appearance, and complex geometry are essential design factors. It can be used in roofs with a little slope. Mounting plates are used to anchor roof insulation to the roof deck and then single-ply roofing is bonded directly to the insulation.

• Asia Pacific is expected to register a relatively faster revenue at a CAGR of 6.47% throughout the forecast period. With growing construction industry and rising demand for lightweight and faster construction techniques in countries such as China, India, and South Korea, demand for these roofing membranes is increasing in the region.

Market Segmentation:

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Square Meter; 2019-2030)

• Thermoplastic

o TPO

o PVC

o Others

• Thermoset

o EPDM

o CSPE

o Neoprene

• Others

Installation Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Square Meter; 2019-2030)

• Ballasted System

• Mechanically Attached System

• Fully Adhered System

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Square Meter; 2019-2030)

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Thousand Square Meter; 2019-2030)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

An extensive analysis of the global market is included in the report which covers different factors from region-centric key statistical data to macro- and micro-economic factors that are crucial for forecast assessment. The study also offers a comprehensive analysis of the growth prospects, patents, technological advancements, and product launches in the market.

