Smart and Solar Flower Market Size – USD 12.95 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.7%, Market Trends –increase in adoption of ecofriendly energy resource” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart and Solar Flower Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 41.87 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 15.7% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to production of ecofriendly electricity and autonomous sun tracking system are also factor driving the growth of smart solar flower market.

Increasingly stringent regulations to support conservation of environment across the electrical industry is resulting in deployment of non-conventional energy such as solar, wind, tides, and small hydro energy. In addition, increasing demand of ecofriendly energy resources is another factor driving the market growth. The technology development in the market is continuously driving investments in the solar panel industry, which is further boosting market growth, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., Canadian Solar Inc., First Solar Inc., GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Ltd., SunPower Corp., SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Xinyi Solar Holdings Ltd., Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd., SMA Solar Technology AG, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure PLC.

In February 2021, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., which is the one of the world’s largest and most innovative solar manufacture, entered into a new long-term partnership with Tongwei Co., Ltd. ("Tongwei") to jointly invest in high-purity crystalline silicon project with 45,000 metric ton annual capacity of silicon wafer project and produces 15 GW annually.

Off grid segment accounted for largest revenue share in the smart/ solar flower market in 2020, and the revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. In an off-grid system consists of solar panel, inverter, charge controller and mounting structure, that accumulate the sufficient amount of sunlight during the day and use them to generate power during night which are the key factor to boosting the off grid system in solar flower market.

The radio frequency identification (RFID) revenue growth rate is projected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Rapid increase in monitoring the sun efficiently is rising adoption of RFID to increase performance of solar flower.

Institutional segment accounted for the largest revenue share in the smart flower market in 2020, which is expected to incline rapidly during the forecast period. Increasing preference for smart flower due to steadily extension in arrays of panel and sensitive towards climatic adjustment are a key factor supporting the market growth.

North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to global smart solar flower market in 2020. Increasing adoption of non-conventional energy such as solar, wind, and tide energy in countries in the region is driving market growth.

Emergen Research has segmented global smart solar flower market on the basis of connectivity, component, application and region:

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On Grid

Off Grid

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SCADA

Smart Metering Devices

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Commercial

Institutional

Residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

