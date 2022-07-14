Lunar Launches Space Giveaway As NFTs Revolutionize Travel & Space Tourism

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lunar is pioneering the NFT revolution in partnership with some of the biggest companies committed to space exploration. Lunar, NFT Expoverse , Astranaut and The Planetary Society have teamed up to offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to travel to the edge of space.





There’s a fundamental shift happening. NFTs can represent so much more than pixels on a screen. They can be utilized as tickets to real world events. Winners of Lunar’s Event Horizon Giveaway will receive stunning, 1/1 NFTs granting access to three truly life changing experiences:

Diamond - Travel to the edge of space aboard a Worldview stratospheric balloon

Platinum - Meet Bill Nye in person & tour The Planetary Society’s HQ

Gold - Embark on a zero gravity flight aboard a Rockwell Commander 700 plane

Nearly half of Americans want to travel to space according to a 2021 survey by ValuePenguin, and UBS estimates the space travel market will be worth $3 billion by 2030. Despite the demand, space exploration is pretty much gated to the rest of the world and only accessible to the wealthy due to the astronomical cost to lift off. However, anyone can participate in this incredible mission into the stratosphere by entering The Event Horizon Giveaway here .

About Lunar

Lunar is one of the fastest growing crypto companies in the world. Their goal is to streamline the convoluted process of DeFi investing into a single, frictionless platform. Allowing users to manage their entire portfolio in one place and trade any token across blockchains in a single click. Their native token, LNR, is one of the most-held DeFi tokens on BNB Chain. The project has completed a full security audit by industry leader CertiK.

Telegram: https://t.me/lnrDefi



Twitter: https://twitter.com/lnr



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lnrdefi



Website: Lunapr.io







Jane Kim Luna PR jane at lunapr.io