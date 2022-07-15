mxHERO and SBO | Strategic Business Operations Announce N. American Partnership
At mxHERO, we believe it is time to disrupt email as we know it in favor of a more sustainable, secure, compliant, and intelligent future of work.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, San Francisco-based mxHERO, Incorporated announced a strategic partnership with SBO | Strategic Business Operations to accelerate access to mxHERO’s technology to customers in N. America. Under the partnership, SBO will serve as a go-to-market referral partner for mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform providing current and emerging SBO customers with a novel, centrally controlled technology for enterprise digital hygiene, compliance, and digital content capture automation.
— Donald R. Hammons, EVP, mxHERO, Inc.
SBO’s consultancy provides small, medium, and enterprise-level customers with unique professional services, consulting, and process technology advancements to meet increasing demands around regulatory compliance, workflow automation, information security, and enterprise governance. “During my years at firms including Airbnb, Twitter, and Zynga, we developed expertise around eDiscovery, compliance, and operational excellence by combining a unique approach to people, processes, and technology to create business frameworks for systems and programs to scale and operate efficiently. Our partnership with mxHERO allows SBO to further extend our professional services and technology-aligned solutions capabilities in N. America for our valuable customers. We’re very excited to partner with mxHERO CEO Alexis Panagides and his capable leadership and technology team at mxHERO on this journey!” said Wendy Riggs, Founder, and CEO of SBO.
mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform allows customers in both the public sector and private enterprises to improve their digital content management capabilities. With mxHERO, clients can centrally determine how their organization should be able to manage digital content within enterprise or agency email systems to achieve positive outcomes including offensive in nature digital hygiene for at-rest digital content, inbound workflow automation for digital content flowing into organizations via email systems, and outbound protections for digital assets being shared by users via agency email systems. Email is the most ubiquitous IT application in the world, it is also a prime mechanism for shadow content warehousing, PII and IP exposure, misalignment to enterprise or agency governance and retention policies, and it is the #1 vector of attack by ill-intended actors who aim to breach systems with the hope of capturing or locking down sensitive digital content. Through a centralized cloud-enabled platform, mxHERO allows CIO, CISO, and organizational leaders the ability to ‘set rules’ by which email-based content in-flight and email-based content at-rest are to be captured or managed. “At mxHERO, we believe it is time to disrupt email as we know it in favor of a more sustainable, secure, compliant, and intelligent future of work. Our Mail2Cloud platform allows organization-wide management of this very risky albeit ubiquitous technology so that end-users can focus on their jobs instead of having to worry about whether their use of email will create non-compliance or security risks for their respective firms. We are thrilled to partner with Wendy, April, and the collective team at SBO as we extend our customer access to mxHERO’s technology in the Americas!" said mxHERO’s Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Donald R. Hammons.
As of this announcement, mxHERO is available via the SBO alliance for N. American customers.
About SBO
SBO provides customers with novel consulting, advisory, and technology services to enhance compliance, security, and future-of-work oriented business process outcomes across all industry verticals including legal operations. With years of litigation and eDiscovery experience, SBO maintains a portfolio of cutting-edge technologies that can ease the burden for lean legal teams in a fast-paced, evolving, and regulatory-aligned business environment. To find out more about SBO’s services and technology offerings, visit: https://sbo.consulting/
About mxHERO
mxHERO is a San Francisco, California-based firm with global operations in Europe, Israel, N. America, and Asia-Pac. mxHERO is a three-time winner of the Astors Platinum Award (2019 2020 and 2021) for Best U.S. Homeland Email Security Application and a former Box Elite Partner of the Year. The company’s flagship offering, Mail2Cloud, is a cloud service or digital bridge that automates the capture and intelligent routing of email and email attachments to targeted customer cloud content management platforms. mxHERO compliments existing security and cloud solutions by intelligently capturing all emails and/or email attachments (both inbound and outbound traffic (or from at-rest systems), from any device type, operating system, or platform) with no end-user intervention or workflow disruption. The company’s digital bridge also provides workflow automation, email-based content insights, and automation of governance, and retention policies. By auto-extracting sensitive email-based content (whether at-rest or in-flight), the security threat surface for customers pursuant to email system breach events is reduced or eliminated. mxHERO’s sustainability program allows for CO2 carbon offset credits via the elimination of CO2 processing overhead for inflight email payloads. Applications developed for mxHERO’s Mail2Cloud platform work with any email management program, including Gmail, Office365, and Microsoft Exchange/Outlook. The system integrates natively with leading upper quadrant cloud platforms including Google Workspace (Drive), Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft Sharepoint, Egnyte, Dropbox Business, and the Box Content Cloud. More than 13,000 companies and over 1,000,000 users have enhanced their email management and security capabilities with mxHERO’s solutions. Website: www.mxhero.com
