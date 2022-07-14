Church of Scientology and others sign agreement with Catalan Government to use and translate religious texts

Catalonia - religions for language commitment event

Catalonian Government promotes the Catalan language in the religious field through agreement with the different denominations, in which Scientology was included

BARCELONA, SPAIN, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cooperation agreement signed last Tuesday with the main religious denominations in Catalonia to promote the Catalan language included the Catholic and Orthodox Church and the Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Scientology and Sikh communities of Catalonia, as well as other religious groups which committed themselves to promote the social use of Catalan in the liturgical field, to introduce it to those communities, where it is almost not yet present, to increase it where it is incipient, and to strengthen it in its daily activities.

To formalize the agreement and talk about its implementation, the President of the Generalitat (the Catalonian Government), Pere Aragonès, and the Minister of Justice, Lourdes Ciuró, met with representatives of the 17 main denominations in Catalonia and with the General Directorate of Religious Affairs, which depends on the Department of Justice.

The agreement reached with the religious denominations has been called ‘Religions for the language’ [Religions per la llengua].

“Most of the world’s religious traditions are present in Catalonia, and Catalan culture has never been detached from the spiritual dimension of its citizens”, explains the official press release.

The Scientology Prayer for Total Freedom in Making Catalan

At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Justice, Lourdes Ciuró, asked the representatives to make an effort to include Catalan in their liturgical practices making it into: “a language of prayer, a language that is used in the world of the interior. ”

Among the different projects, the Church of Scientology for example, represented at the meeting by Mercedes Gomez, has committed itself to translate into Catalan all their different ceremonies, from weddings to funerals, ordinations of ministers, naming ceremonies, and sermons, to add to the already translated Creed of the Church and the Prayer for Total Freedom, these laters having been presented in an event last February that was attended by the Catalan Director of Religious Affairs, Yvonne Griley i Martínez.

Griley told the participants that she was “very moved by the prayer in Catalan and the fact that this text has been chosen as the first Scientology religious writings translated into Catalan“, expressing also her gratitude for the fact that Scientologists had joined the commitment to cultural diversity through languages.

In fact, since the project started, three essential texts written by L. Ron Hubbard have been translated, including an important text which, while non-religiously aimed, is used by the Scientologists as their moral code and is entitled “The Way to Happiness”. This text of L. Ron Hubbard, founder of Scientology, has reaffirmed its standing Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book of all time, with a total of 115 languages and counting, and this includes Catalan.

Back to the Religions for language signing agreement event, Aragonès, for his part, thanked the religious representatives for their commitment and claimed that the diversity of Catalonia is an asset that must contribute to progress. He said that Catalonia “has historically been plural. And that value, today, should help us move forward.“