Transportation Management System Market Predicted to Grow $11,367 Million by 2027

Allied Market Research - Logo

Transportation management system (TMS) is a platform designed to streamline the transportation process, a subpart of the supply chain.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, The global transportation management system market was valued at $5,467 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,367 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6633

Rise of the e-commerce industry and technological innovations across the transportation and logistics industries drive the growth of the global transportation management system market. However, security concerns restrain the market growth. Contrarily, introduction of autonomous and connected vehicles, surge in adoption of cloud technology, and rise of the Industry 4.0 will offer opportunities in the coming years.

By component, the solution segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and will maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 9.7% from 2020 to 2027. The research also analyzes the services segment.

Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare and pharmaceutical segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share of the global transportation management system market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2027. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6633

Leading players of the global transportation management system market analyzed in the research include Oracle Corporation, C.H. Robinson, SAP, BlueJay solutions, Trimble, Blue Yonder, MercuryGate International, 3GTMS, Transplace, and E2Open.

Impact of Covid-19 on Transportation Management System Market:

• There has been an urgency to manage and deliver orders efficiently during the pandemic, which led to adoption of transportation management systems. Moreover, disrupted supply chains and ban on international trade created new challenges.

• Owing to low budgets and requirement to stay connected with the help of technology, companies began deployment of efficient and effective mobility strategies. In addition, they have been determining additional tools for integrating them with current technology to fulfill new shipping needs.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6633

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

Similar Reports -

1. Supply Chain Management Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

